AKP proposes stray dog euthanasia amid safety concerns

AKP proposes stray dog euthanasia amid safety concerns

ANKARA
AKP proposes stray dog euthanasia amid safety concerns

The Justice and Development Party (AKP) has evaluated the issue of euthanizing stray animals with an amendment to the Animal Rights Law, which it has been working on for some time.

The proposal, reportedly spurred by recent dog attacks and backed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, will soon be submitted to Parliament.

The AKP argues that the current system of sterilization is insufficient to control the stray dog population and fails to address public safety concerns.

The party claims that the high cost of sterilization, lack of space for shelters and difficulties in coordination between ministries create an insurmountable hurdle in dealing with the problem.

Under the proposed law, stray dogs would be photographed and listed for adoption on a government website. After a 30-day waiting period, unadopted animals would be euthanized by injection. The process would be repeated continuously as new strays are brought into shelters.

AKP officials point to similar practices in U.K., Italy and Portugal as models for their proposal. Animal rights groups argue that euthanasia is inhumane and that resources should be directed toward improving sterilization programs and promoting responsible pet ownership.

The 2021 Animal Rights Law, which mandated pet microchipping and penalized pet abandonment, also included a provision for sterilization of stray animals. However, the euthanasia option was ultimately removed due to public pressure.

Türkiye, Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

    Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

  2. Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

    Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

  3. China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

    China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

  4. Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

    Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

  5. Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite

    Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite
Recommended
Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel
Erdoğan assumes authority to declare mobilization

Erdoğan assumes authority to declare mobilization
Fatih Terim sues bank amid pyramid scheme allegations

Fatih Terim sues bank amid pyramid scheme allegations
Netanyahus genocidal policies must be stopped: Erdoğan

Netanyahu's genocidal policies must be stopped: Erdoğan
Court notes ‘defendant’s trust in luck’ in Çorlu train crash

Court notes ‘defendant’s trust in luck’ in Çorlu train crash

Paraglider takes skies across country with rescued dog

Paraglider takes skies across country with rescued dog
WORLD Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia said Wednesday that its forces had retaken Klishchiivka, one of a handful of villages on the eastern front that Ukraine claimed back in a 2023 counteroffensive.
ECONOMY UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

Britain's annual inflation rate dropped to a near three-year low in April as energy prices cooled further, official data showed Wednesday, easing a cost-of-living crunch and stoking rate cut expectations.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿