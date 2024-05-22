Paraglider takes skies across country with rescued dog

MANİSA

A paraglider from the western province of Manisa has been flying together with his dog for four years, capturing the hearts of onlookers as they take the skies.

Yasin Oflaz, a student at Ege University, and his golden retriever, Badem, crossed paths in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when Oflaz returned to his hometown of Akhisar as education switched to distance learning.

He discovered a golglşglidden retriever abandoned on the streets and decided to adopt the dog, naming her "Badem," forging an unbreakable connection from that moment onward.

“There is a beautiful saying that a dog chooses its owner — Badem chose me,” Oflaz said. “We have been inseparable since, enjoying paragliding and living in a caravan.”

After the pandemic restrictions eased, Oflaz resumed his passion for paragliding, which he had started in 2019.

Inspired by Badem’s enthusiastic presence during his flight preparations, he decided to share his paragliding adventures with her. Together, the duo has flown over many scenic destinations across the country, including the western cities of Fethiye, Muğla and Balıkesir, even performing a flight show in Bursa.

Oflaz dressed Badem in a “Chucky” costume and took off from Fadıllı runway. Badem calmly enjoyed the 20-minute flight while amused spectators watched the duo.

Oflaz recounted how first Badem showed interest in his paragliding activities and said, “Whenever I prepared for a flight, Badem would run to me and bark excitedly. So, I decided to take her with me.”

“Now, we fly together, participate in festivals and create wonderful memories.”