Millions of students begin 3-month summer break

Millions of students begin 3-month summer break

ISTANBUL
Millions of students begin 3-month summer break

The final bell has tolled across the nation’s schools, heralding an approximately three-month-long summer respite for more than 20 million students and 1.2 million teachers.

Millions of students across primary, middle and high schools received their report cards on June 14, reflecting their academic performance throughout the year.

This year, for the first time, middle school students will also be issued newly designed report cards that will include their participation in social activities alongside their academic grades.

The Education Ministry has mandated that these new report cards meticulously reflect detailed evaluations tailored to each student. Students' engagement in social activities is categorized under five domains including scientific, cultural, artistic-sportive activities and community service.

In a written statement, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin implored parents not to chastise their children over poor grades.

"A poor report card can always be improved, but the damage inflicted on our children's personalities is irreparable. A report card is merely a summary of their effort and diligence, not a definitive measure of their abilities or potential,” he said.

Emphasizing that the summer vacation presents an opportunity for both rest and the enhancement of personal and academic skills, Tekin encouraged students to explore the richness of the Turkish language through a broad spectrum of mediums, from cinema and theatre to poetry, history, magazines and newspapers.


In the forthcoming academic year, set to commence on Sept. 9, first-year students across all levels will encounter the highly debated new curriculum. This sweeping curricular overhaul, one of the most prominent issues in national discourse this year, has drawn considerable attention.

The recent implementation of a policy mandating repetition of the grade for students who fail to meet specific academic criteria has led to an increase in the number of students repeating the same grade in the subsequent year.

Additionally, starting July 1, the Ministry will offer free summer school for students from the second grade of primary school onward, focusing on sports, visual arts, music and informatics.

Alongside these summer schools, supplementary and remedial courses will be available for eighth-grade middle school and eleventh and twelfth-grade high school students, aimed at academic enrichment. No fees will be charged for students and participants attending these courses.

Türkiye, break,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling Peoples Alliance

Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance

    Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance

  2. Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

    Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

  3. 93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference

    93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference

  4. Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap

    Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap

  5. Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media

    Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media
Recommended
Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling Peoples Alliance

Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance
Teams mobilize to recover body of Iranian climber in Mount Ağrı

Teams mobilize to recover body of Iranian climber in Mount Ağrı
Blood donations in Türkiye fall short, says Red Crescent official

Blood donations in Türkiye fall short, says Red Crescent official
Coastal resorts experience visitor surge on 1st day of Eid

Coastal resorts experience visitor surge on 1st day of Eid
Details emerge on US capture of fugitive mother-son duo after Istanbul crash

Details emerge on US capture of fugitive mother-son duo after Istanbul crash
Proposal to include fines for relocating, abandoning animals

Proposal to include fines for relocating, abandoning animals
Türkiye celebrates Eid al-Adha

Türkiye celebrates Eid al-Adha
WORLD Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

The international Ukraine peace summit focused Sunday on food security, avoiding a nuclear disaster and returning deported children from Russia as countries outlined building blocks towards ending the war.

ECONOMY FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets

FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets

U.S. air regulators are investigating whether there are safety risks after titanium with counterfeit authentication wound up on commercial jets, officials have said.

SPORTS Türkiye set for strong support at Euros from diaspora

Türkiye set for strong support at Euros from diaspora

Türkiye can expect a wave of support from the Turkish-German community at Euro 2024, reflecting the deep-rooted connections between the two nations.
﻿