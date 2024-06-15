Preparations concluded as Türkiye set to mark Eid al-Adha

ISTANBUL

The country has completed its final preparations for the four-day Eid al-Adha amidst travel precautions and the hustle and bustle of shopping centers.

Eid al-Adha, or the feast of sacrifice, is set to begin on June 16, with the symbolic sacrifice of livestock as part of the rituals associated with the festival.

Some areas of the urban landscape transformed with the establishment of livestock markets for the sale of sacrificial animals. On the day of the feast, butchers will perform the ritual slaughter. Municipalities have assembled special teams to capture animals that escape during the ritual.



In anticipation of guests, people purchasing various treats have contributed to the congestion in Istanbul's historic bazaars. Vendors in the historic Eminönü Bazaar noted a surge in demand for Turkish delight and sweets, with a significant interest in Turkish coffee as well.

Although the Muslim holiday traditionally spans four days, its extension to nine days has prompted many in the country to make travel plans.



Millions embarked on their journeys on June 14, causing extensive traffic delays, especially at key junctions connecting to various cities.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül announced that 284,328 police officers were deployed during the Eid holiday.

"The overlap with the school vacation period and the extension to a nine-day holiday have exacerbated traffic congestion by 50 percent. We have escalated our precautions to the highest level.”



Simultaneously, a significant influx of Turkish expatriates has begun entering the country, prompting an increase in control personnel at entry points.



Meanwhile, meteorologists have indicated that the scorching heat, which has been lingering since early June and exceeding seasonal norms by about 10 degrees, will ease somewhat in the northern and western regions of the country. Temperatures in the northern areas are expected to drop by 8 degrees, whereas the southern regions will continue to experience temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius throughout the holiday.