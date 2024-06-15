Preparations concluded as Türkiye set to mark Eid al-Adha

Preparations concluded as Türkiye set to mark Eid al-Adha

ISTANBUL
Preparations concluded as Türkiye set to mark Eid al-Adha

The country has completed its final preparations for the four-day Eid al-Adha amidst travel precautions and the hustle and bustle of shopping centers.

Eid al-Adha, or the feast of sacrifice, is set to begin on June 16, with the symbolic sacrifice of livestock as part of the rituals associated with the festival.

Some areas of the urban landscape transformed with the establishment of livestock markets for the sale of sacrificial animals. On the day of the feast, butchers will perform the ritual slaughter. Municipalities have assembled special teams to capture animals that escape during the ritual.

In anticipation of guests, people purchasing various treats have contributed to the congestion in Istanbul's historic bazaars. Vendors in the historic Eminönü Bazaar noted a surge in demand for Turkish delight and sweets, with a significant interest in Turkish coffee as well.

Although the Muslim holiday traditionally spans four days, its extension to nine days has prompted many in the country to make travel plans.

Millions embarked on their journeys on June 14, causing extensive traffic delays, especially at key junctions connecting to various cities.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül announced that 284,328 police officers were deployed during the Eid holiday.

"The overlap with the school vacation period and the extension to a nine-day holiday have exacerbated traffic congestion by 50 percent. We have escalated our precautions to the highest level.”


Simultaneously, a significant influx of Turkish expatriates has begun entering the country, prompting an increase in control personnel at entry points.

Meanwhile, meteorologists have indicated that the scorching heat, which has been lingering since early June and exceeding seasonal norms by about 10 degrees, will ease somewhat in the northern and western regions of the country. Temperatures in the northern areas are expected to drop by 8 degrees, whereas the southern regions will continue to experience temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius throughout the holiday.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling Peoples Alliance

Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance

    Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance

  2. Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

    Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

  3. 93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference

    93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference

  4. Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap

    Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap

  5. Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media

    Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media
Recommended
Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling Peoples Alliance

Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance
Teams mobilize to recover body of Iranian climber in Mount Ağrı

Teams mobilize to recover body of Iranian climber in Mount Ağrı
Blood donations in Türkiye fall short, says Red Crescent official

Blood donations in Türkiye fall short, says Red Crescent official
Coastal resorts experience visitor surge on 1st day of Eid

Coastal resorts experience visitor surge on 1st day of Eid
Details emerge on US capture of fugitive mother-son duo after Istanbul crash

Details emerge on US capture of fugitive mother-son duo after Istanbul crash
Proposal to include fines for relocating, abandoning animals

Proposal to include fines for relocating, abandoning animals
Türkiye celebrates Eid al-Adha

Türkiye celebrates Eid al-Adha
WORLD Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

The international Ukraine peace summit focused Sunday on food security, avoiding a nuclear disaster and returning deported children from Russia as countries outlined building blocks towards ending the war.

ECONOMY FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets

FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets

U.S. air regulators are investigating whether there are safety risks after titanium with counterfeit authentication wound up on commercial jets, officials have said.

SPORTS Türkiye set for strong support at Euros from diaspora

Türkiye set for strong support at Euros from diaspora

Türkiye can expect a wave of support from the Turkish-German community at Euro 2024, reflecting the deep-rooted connections between the two nations.
﻿