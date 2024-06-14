Police nab relative of ISIL’s ex-leader in Kırşehir

Police nab relative of ISIL’s ex-leader in Kırşehir

ANKARA
Police nab relative of ISIL’s ex-leader in Kırşehir

Turkish counter-terrorism units have apprehended a relative of former ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in the central province of Kırşehir.

The security forces initiated the operation, acting on intelligence that a relative of al-Baghdadi, who has been engaged in terrorist activities on behalf of the organization, was in Kırşehir.

The suspect was frequently changing addresses to evade detection, wearing hats, caps and masks, security sources said.

Security sources have yet to conclusively verify the exact nature of the suspect's kinship with the former ISIL leader. The apprehended terrorist was transferred to the court for arrest.

Al- Baghdadi, the fugitive leader of ISIL killed himself during a U.S. military operation in northwestern Syria in 2019. Baghdadi came to prominence in 2014, when he announced the creation of a "caliphate" in areas of Iraq and Syria.

Türkiye faced a series of ISIL-linked attacks in recent years, including an attack on a Catholic church in Istanbul in January.

Recently, Turkish security forces carried out a major operation in Istanbul targeting the financial network of the terrorist organization, resulting in the detention of several employees from currency exchange offices and foreign trade companies.

In 2023, Turkish intelligence forces killed ISIL’s Abu Hussein al-Qurashi in Syria.

ISIL selected Qurashi as its chief in November 2022 after the previous leader was killed in an operation in southern Syria.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling Peoples Alliance

Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance

    Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance

  2. Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

    Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

  3. 93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference

    93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference

  4. Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap

    Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap

  5. Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media

    Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media
Recommended
Coastal resorts experience visitor surge on 1st day of Eid

Coastal resorts experience visitor surge on 1st day of Eid
Details emerge on US capture of fugitive mother-son duo after Istanbul crash

Details emerge on US capture of fugitive mother-son duo after Istanbul crash
Graduation dress code stirs debate

Graduation dress code stirs debate
Golden Horn ‘overfilled with sewage waste’

Golden Horn ‘overfilled with sewage waste’
New tramline to connect central Istanbul districts

New tramline to connect central Istanbul districts
Sarıyer hosts international yoga day event

Sarıyer hosts international yoga day event

WORLD Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

The international Ukraine peace summit focused Sunday on food security, avoiding a nuclear disaster and returning deported children from Russia as countries outlined building blocks towards ending the war.

ECONOMY FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets

FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets

U.S. air regulators are investigating whether there are safety risks after titanium with counterfeit authentication wound up on commercial jets, officials have said.

SPORTS Türkiye set for strong support at Euros from diaspora

Türkiye set for strong support at Euros from diaspora

Türkiye can expect a wave of support from the Turkish-German community at Euro 2024, reflecting the deep-rooted connections between the two nations.
﻿