Restoration team ‘checks pulse’ of 170-year-old building

Restoration team ‘checks pulse’ of 170-year-old building

ERZURUM
Restoration team ‘checks pulse’ of 170-year-old building

In an effort to ensure the structural integrity of a historic building in the eastern province of Erzurum, a scientist has embarked on a comprehensive study using the latest techniques to measure the building's response to seismic activity.

Situated in Erzurum’s Yakutiye district, the building, which is thought to date back to the 1850s, was converted from a church to a mosque in 1998 and is now called the "Fetih Mosque,” witnessed numerous earthquakes over the years. Dr. Dilek Okuyucu, a faculty member of Erzurum Technical University's Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, has strategically positioned sensors around the structure to meticulously monitor its movements. These sensors will provide invaluable data to predict how the building might react in an earthquake.

We all have a pulse, and so do buildings," Okuyucu explained. "This 'period' or oscillation time varies for each structure and is critical for understanding its behavior during seismic events." By taking a metaphorical “ECG” of the building, Okuyucu and her team aim to gain insights into its vibrational characteristics and potential vulnerabilities.

Undergraduate and graduate students are actively involved in this groundbreaking study, gaining hands-on experience in structural analysis and preservation efforts. Their participation underscores the interdisciplinary approach necessary for safeguarding cultural heritage.

Structural vibrations during earthquakes are a natural response of buildings, yet detecting internal damage is often challenging. Okuyucu emphasized the importance of these measurements in identifying hidden structural issues, citing previous studies on landmarks like the Atatürk House in the southeastern province of Malatya and the Pehlivanlı Bridge in Erzurum’s Uzundere district.

The findings of this investigation will not only guide the forthcoming restoration efforts but also contribute to the broader understanding of structural dynamics in historical buildings. Okuyucu stressed that restoration goes beyond surface-level aesthetics; it must prioritize preserving the building's structural integrity.

"Restoration is not just a makeover. First of all, the statics of the building must be preserved. We think that the measurements made here will give us important information," she said.

Okuyucu said that university’s initiative exemplifies proactive measures to protect cultural heritage through rigorous scientific research and collaborative efforts between academia and restoration practitioners.

checks,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

    Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

  2. Hamas chief accuses Israel PM of Gaza truce talks sabotage

    Hamas chief accuses Israel PM of Gaza truce talks sabotage

  3. Netanyahu: govt to 'close' Al Jazeera TV in Israel

    Netanyahu: govt to 'close' Al Jazeera TV in Israel

  4. Interior Ministry implements cuts in number of security personnel, vehicles

    Interior Ministry implements cuts in number of security personnel, vehicles

  5. US campus protesters on 'right side of history,' say Turkish students

    US campus protesters on 'right side of history,' say Turkish students
Recommended
Designer plans cartoon to introduce Türkiye’s ancient cities to kids

Designer plans cartoon to introduce Türkiye’s ancient cities to kids
Women become breadwinners with hand-sewn balls in Burdur

Women become breadwinners with hand-sewn balls in Burdur
Capital district bans signs in foreign languages

Capital district bans signs in foreign languages
Housing prices soar in earthquake-hit provinces

Housing prices soar in earthquake-hit provinces
Historic bath set to turn into gastronomy gallery

Historic bath set to turn into gastronomy gallery
Official notice on stray dogs stirs debate

Official notice on stray dogs stirs debate
WORLD Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

A local official and state media in Lebanon said an Israeli strike on a southern village on Sunday killed several people from the same family, with Hezbollah announcing rocket fire in retaliation.
ECONOMY Israel’s economy braces for major hit after Turkish ban: Report

Israel’s economy braces for major hit after Turkish ban: Report

Türkiye’s recent decision to halt all its trade relations with Israel is poised to impact Israeli consumers with sudden price hikes in a short period of time, as Tel Aviv, taken by “complete surprise,” failed to devise alternative import measures, an Israeli media report has said.  
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿