Veteran actress Ayten Gökçer dies at 84

ISTANBUL

Actress Ayten Gökçer, one of the best-known names in the Turkish theater and cinema world, has died at the age of 84.

Gökçer's funeral will be buried next to her husband, late actor Cüneyt Gökçer, in Zincirlikuyu Cemetery after the noon prayer on May 15.

Born in 1940 in Ankara, Gökçer started the ballet department of Ankara State Conservatory in 1952 and then started working in the artist staff of the Ankara State Theater in 1958.

Her career in cinema started with the movie “Taçsız Kral” (Uncrowned King) in 1965, but she later made more appearances on the theater stage than in cinema. Gökçer played the leading role of “Hürmüz” in the famous musical “Yedi Kocalı Hürmüz” (Hürmüz with Seven Husbands).

Gökçer also started acting in television series in 1999.

Gökçer, who got married to theater actor Cüneyt Gökçer in 1964, is survived by a daughter.