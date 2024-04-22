German president in Istanbul on first leg of 3-day Türkiye visit

ISTANBUL

On April 22, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Istanbul as he embarked on a three-day tour to Türkiye, marking his first visit to the country in his seven-year duty as the head of the state.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, German Ambassador to Ankara Jürgen Schulz, and Turkish Ambassador to Berlin Ahmet Başar Şen welcomed Steinmeier at Istanbul Airport.

His first stop in Türkiye was Sirkeci Station, where the first Turkish workers embarked on trains bound for Germany 63 years ago.

In 1961, in the midst of an economic boom that resulted in a significant labor shortage, Germany signed a bilateral agreement with Türkiye to allow German companies to recruit Turkish workers.

The presidential office stated that Steinmeier's trip aimed to emphasize the significance of "the personal stories and achievements of four generations of Turkish immigrants" in Germany's history. Around 3 million Turkish-origin people still live in Germany.

Pro-Palestinian activists staged a protest at the station, shouting slogans against Germany’s support for Israel in its war in the Gaza Strip.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu welcomed Steinmeier at the station.

Steinmeier and Imamoğlu had a closed meeting at the historic Orient Express Restaurant.

Following the meeting, Steinmeier, İmamoğlu, and Istanbul Governor Davut Gül toured the Railway Museum.

Renowned historian İlber Ortaylı guided the delegation around the museum.

Steinmeier also took a Berlin döner chef with him. The grilled meat artisan will serve döner kebab to guests at a dinner in Istanbul on April 22.

The traditional dish of thinly sliced meat cooked on a vertical rotisserie was introduced to Germany by Turkish migrants.

On the second day of his visit, Steinmeier will travel to the southern province of Gaziantep to pay a visit to a temporary residential center for earthquake survivors and a school whose construction was funded by the German government. His office earlier announced that Steinmeier is expected to participate in the National Sovereignty and Children’s Day celebrations on April 23 in the quake-hit city.

On the final day of his visit, Steinmeier will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the capital Ankara. He will also visit Ankara University to receive information from historians and politicians regarding “the migration of German citizens to the newly founded Turkish republic in 1923 and the contributions of German scientists, architects, and engineers to the establishment of the young state.”

Steinmeier will pay his respects at Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. Before returning to Germany, he will also meet with the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader, Özgür Özel.