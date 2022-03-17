We continue attempts to achieve ceasefire in Ukraine: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Speaking at a joint press conference with President Andrzej Duda of Poland, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in relation to the Russia-Ukraine war, said: “We have agreed on the need to speed up diplomatic efforts to stop the war. As Turkey, we continue our attempts aimed at achieving a ceasefire.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Andrzej Duda of Poland held a joint press conference following their working dinner at the Çankaya Presidential Palace on March 16.

Expressing his pleasure to host in Turkey President Duda of Poland, an ally and strategic partner of Turkey’s, President Erdoğan said that the bilateral relations and the Russia-Ukraine war had been discussed during their bilateral meeting and the ensuing working dinner.

Noting that they, as the two NATO allies, had exchanged detailed views during their meeting, President Erdoğan said: “The NATO Leaders’ Summit will take place on March 24. We can have the opportunity there to continue our talks from where we have left off. That is so because the process between Russia and Ukraine is continuing. As the two NATO allies, we will have the opportunity to discuss once more what can be done and what kind of steps can be taken.”

President Erdoğan stated: “We have agreed on the need to speed up diplomatic efforts to stop the war. As Turkey, we continue our attempts aimed at achieving a ceasefire. In this regard, our Foreign Minister is holding talks in Moscow today. He will proceed to Ukraine tomorrow. We are conducting an intensive shuttle diplomacy. We will maintain our consultations and cooperation with Poland as well in the meantime. As you know, the Extraordinary Summit of NATO Leaders will take place in Brussels on March 24.”

President Erdoğan drew attention to the exemplary stance Poland displayed by opening its doors to nearly 2 million refugees fleeing the war.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan also spoke to Ukrainian President Vlodimir Zelenksy over the phone.