Water of Lake Salda ‘drinkable’ thanks to measures taken

  • June 29 2022 07:00:00

Umut Erdem - ANKARA
Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has said that thanks to the precautions the ministry has taken, the water of Lake Salda has reached the level of being drinkable.

Upon a parliamentary question, Kurum listed the measures taken to save the lake located in the southern province of Burdur, known as “Türkiye’s Maldives” due to its white sands and turquoise waters.

“Active measures have been taken to protect the lake, which was being exploited until today,” the minister noted.

Highlighting that the size of regions protected near Lake Salda has enlarged sevenfold, the minister said: “The entrance of vehicles have been barred thanks to the wooden safety fences, amounts of garbage containers have been placed and a smoke-free air zone has been created in the region.”

Plus, the security units monitor the lake 24/7 with surveillance cameras.
The most important thing the minister pointed out was that because of the curbs implemented, the quality of the lake waters increased.

“The scientific works for recycling the lake’s water have completed, but the water has [already] reached the level of being drinkable.”

