Warrants issued for 64 suspects with ISIL links

  • January 19 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA
An Ankara prosecutor has issued detention warrants for 64 people linked to the ISIL terror group in line with an investigation conducted in the country’s 24 provinces.

Suspects were accused of providing financial assistance to the terror group’s members and their families who resided in Turkey and operate in conflict zones in Syria.

Among the evidence were the bank account movements of the suspects, their posts and statements on social media platforms.

Police and gendarmerie teams have launched a comprehensive operation to apprehend the suspects, all of whom are reported to be Turkish citizens.

Turkey, one of the first countries to declare ISIL a terror group, has been attacked by the members of the organization multiple times.

At least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks by the ISIL have taken place on Turkish soil since 2015, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, the country launched operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

