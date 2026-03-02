Erdoğan decries civilian suffering in Iran, pushes for ceasefire

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the civilian suffering in Iran, adding that Türkiye will step up its diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire to help bring peace.

"We share the pain of the Iranian people. We are deeply saddened to witness this suffering, where it is the civilians, innocent children who bear the burden of the conflict," Erdoğan said at an event in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye will intensify diplomatic contacts until a ceasefire is established and calm is restored in the region, Erdoğan vowed.

“We stand on the side of peace, we want bloodshed to stop, tears to cease, and for our region to finally attain that lasting peace it has so long yearned for,” he said.

The president underlined that Türkiye's priority is securing a ceasefire and opening the door to dialogue.

"If the necessary intervention is not made, the conflict will have serious consequences for regional and global security,” Erdoğan said.

"No one can bear the economic and geopolitical uncertainties that such a process would bring about. That is why this fire must be extinguished before it spreads any further."

Joint US-Israeli strikes since Saturday have reportedly killed several senior Iranian officials, including Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting U.S.-linked sites in Gulf countries, causing multiple fatalities. Four US service members have been killed and four others seriously injured.

The Iranian Red Crescent said the death toll from U.S. and Israeli airstrikes since Saturday has risen to 555.