Türkiye’s registered farmers rise by 190,000 in five years

ANKARA

The number of registered farmers in Türkiye has risen by more than 190,000 over the past five years, marking an 8.8 percent increase, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı has said.

Responding to a parliamentary question by opposition lawmaker Ömer Fethi Gürer, Yumaklı noted that the amount of land registered in the ministry’s system has also expanded during the same period.

Official data shows the number of registered farmers stood at 2,173,000 in 2021, rising to 2,178,000 in 2022, 2,246,000 in 2023, 2,341,000 in 2024 and reaching 2,364,000 in 2025.

For 2026, the government has allocated 168 billion Turkish Liras ($3,821,000,000) for agricultural subsidies.

Yumaklı said all producers and breeders registered with the ministry who meet legal requirements and apply on time benefit from support schemes.

As of 2025, 2.9 million farmers are receiving assistance across crop and livestock production, aquaculture, rural development and agricultural R&D.

The average age of farmers nationwide is 57, according to 2025 production data, while the number of women farmers under 30 stands at 9,455.

The minister said women and young farmers are granted positive discrimination in major rural development grant programs, with additional evaluation points and enhanced base payments planned for 2026, particularly for greenhouse producers aged 41 and under.