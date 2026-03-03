Black Sea city showcases its iconic sites through live sports shows

TRABZON

From ancient monasteries perched on cliffs to misty mountain lakes, the Black Sea province of Trabzon has transformed its most iconic landmarks into dynamic stages for live sports demonstrations under a youth and sports initiative.

Within the scope of the Youth and Sports Ministry’s project “Discover Your City Through Sports,” demonstration events were organized at emblematic locations including Sümela Monastery, Uzungöl, Ayasofya Mosque, Atatürk Mansion, Çal Cave and the Şahinkaya climbing area.

Athletes from a wide range of disciplines — including judo, boxing, taekwondo, karate and wrestling — performed exhibition matches against the backdrop of Trabzon’s dramatic landscapes and historic sites.

Trabzon’s provincial sports director Lokman Arıcıoğlu said the project’s main goal is to integrate sports with tourism destinations already well known across Türkiye.

“Our judokas, taekwondo athletes, boxers and wrestlers showcased their skills there. The aim was to promote both sports and Trabzon’s iconic sites nationwide,” Arıcıoğlu said. "Everyone knows Trabzon is home to stunning beauty, but we wanted to add our own touch to that legacy through sports.”

Arıcıoğlu underlined that the initiative also supports youth participation in sports, stressing its importance for physical health, coordination, teamwork and social development.

He noted that more than 50 sports branches are actively practiced in Trabzon, making the city one of Türkiye’s strongest centers in terms of sports infrastructure and culture.

Trabzon’s visibility has also been reflected in its tourism figures.

According to official data, the city welcomed 1.4 million visitors last year, including 808,000 foreign tourists — an increase of nearly 14 percent compared to the previous year.

Major attractions such as Sümela Monastery, Çal Cave and Atatürk Mansion drew hundreds of thousands of visitors, while accommodation capacity continued to expand across the province.

Authorities aim to exceed 1.5 million visitors in the coming years through stronger international promotion and cultural events.