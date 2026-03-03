Ancient Balkan spring ritual Baba Marta comes alive in Thracian city

EDİRNE
Türkiye’s Thracian city of Edirne welcomed the arrival of spring on March 1 as authorities brought the centuries-old Balkan tradition of Baba Marta to the city’s streets, distributing symbolic red-and-white “martenitsa” bracelets to the public.

Dressed in traditional folk costumes, officials and children distributed the handmade red-and-white bracelets across the city center in the event hosted by the Bulgarian Consulate General.

Among those taking part were Bulgarian Consul General Radoslava Kafedzhiyska, Anastas Karchev, Mayor of Svilengrad, as well as senior representatives from the municipality.

Speaking during the celebration, Consul General Kafedzhiyska said the bracelets were offered with wishes for “health, happiness, prosperity and peace,” adding that peace was especially important “at a time when the world is going through difficult days.”

Baba Marta — literally meaning “Grandmother March” — is a centuries-old tradition native to Bulgaria and widely observed across the Balkans.

Celebrated every year on March 1, it symbolizes the end of winter and the hopeful beginning of spring.

On this day, people exchange martenitsa, decorative ornaments traditionally made from intertwined red and white wool threads.

According to custom, martenitsas are never bought — they must be handmade and given as gifts.

The bracelets are worn until the wearer sees the first stork or swallow of the season, or until a blossoming tree is spotted.

At that point, the martenitsa is tied to a branch, symbolizing the transfer of wishes to nature.

 

