Warhol's rare 'Queen' collection opens at Dutch museum

Warhol's rare 'Queen' collection opens at Dutch museum

Warhols rare Queen collection opens at Dutch museum

A Dutch museum is dusting off a rare collection of prints by Andy Warhol of female royalty, made shortly before the pop art icon's untimely death 36 years ago.

Entitled "Royal Edition," the exhibition at the stately Het Loo Palace in Apeldoorn will feature 16 prints that Warhol made of reigning queens.

Among the portraits are also that of the former Dutch queen, now Princess Beatrix, who officially opened the show in the central Dutch city on Thursday.

"Today, the Paleis Het Loo is the only museum in Europe to hold all 16 prints of Warhol's diamond dusted 'Royal Edition' in its collection," the museum's curator Hanna Klarenbeek told AFP.

Het Loo had "one of the few complete museum collections worldwide, having purchased the series in 1986 just one year after its creation," she said.

Apart from Beatrix, the series also features prints of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Queen Ntombi Tfwala of Eswatini, formerly Swaziland.

"These four were the only reigning queens at the time," the museum said.

Only at the end of his life did Warhol have the idea to portray the four queens.

The artist produced two editions of the reigning queens series: a normal edition of 40 copies and this 'Royal Edition' of "diamond dusted" copies.

The "diamond dusted" prints are unique because Warhol accentuated their contour lines with finely ground pieces of glass to make the portraits glitter, the museum said.

Warhol made four portraits of each queen, each differing in color scheme and in the squares and rectangles distributed over them.

Among them, the portraits of Queen Beatrix stand out, Warhol said at the time.

Hers was "the best looking one of the whole bunch!" the museum quoted him as saying.

"Warhol's 'Reigning Queens' series is characteristic of his work as a pioneer of the American Pop Art movement, elevating everyday subjects to art," it added.

The Het Loo museum said it may be the last time admirers will be able to view Warhol's queens for a while, "because of their inherent fragility."

Andy Warhol died on Feb. 22, 1987 in New York, aged 58.

The exhibition runs until Jan. 1 next year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul Photo Awards exhibit to open in New York

Istanbul Photo Awards exhibit to open in New York
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul Photo Awards exhibit to open in New York

    Istanbul Photo Awards exhibit to open in New York

  2. AKP set to host conference on Palestine

    AKP set to host conference on Palestine

  3. What is the secret of Dubai chocolate?

    What is the secret of Dubai chocolate?

  4. Trade and food sectors lure most of foreign investments

    Trade and food sectors lure most of foreign investments

  5. Poland's leader Tusk wants to limit the right to asylum

    Poland's leader Tusk wants to limit the right to asylum
Recommended
Istanbul Photo Awards exhibit to open in New York

Istanbul Photo Awards exhibit to open in New York
1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed

1,800-year-old mosaics at Pompeipolis unearthed
The master of Michelin’s Green Star

The master of Michelin’s Green Star
Londons Frieze art fair goes potty for ceramics

London's Frieze art fair goes potty for ceramics
Pharrell Williams to co-chair Met Gala exploring Black dandyism

Pharrell Williams to co-chair Met Gala exploring Black dandyism
Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang

Nobel Prize in literature awarded to South Korean author Han Kang
WORLD Polands leader Tusk wants to limit the right to asylum

Poland's leader Tusk wants to limit the right to asylum

Poland's leader has said that he plans to temporarily suspend the right to asylum as part of a new migration policy, pointing to its alleged abuse by eastern neighbor Belarus and Russia.

ECONOMY Trade and food sectors lure most of foreign investments

Trade and food sectors lure most of foreign investments

Türkiye’s wholesale and retail trade claimed 16 percent of equity capital inflows or $46 million in August, according to data released by the Turkish International Investors Association (YASED).

SPORTS Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Montenegro on Friday in the third match of the UEFA Nations League B Group 4.
﻿