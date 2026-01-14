New route for nighttime tourism in Cappadocia

NEVŞEHİRa

Works to boost nighttime tourism in Cappadocia, a region on UNESCO’s World Natural and Cultural Heritage List, continue with a new project in Ortahisar.

Following earlier nighttime lighting projects in Uçhisar’s Pigeon Valley, Cevizlibağ and Uçhisar Castle, the Balkan (Balkanderesi) and Kolastra valleys as well as Ortahisar Castle, have now been illuminated and opened to visitors after dark.

Implemented jointly by the Cappadocia Area Presidency and the Ortahisar Municipality, the environmentally friendly project covers a total length of 1,200 meters. The Balkan and Kolastra valleys and Ortahisar Castle, one of the area’s landmark structures, are now lit in the evening hours, creating a striking visual display.

Designed to avoid damage to the natural landscape and historical fabric, the lighting systems have given new life to the valleys and the castle. Located in the Ortahisar township of the Ürgüp district, the project has transformed areas that were previously accessible only during the daytime into spaces that can now be safely visited at night.

The new lighting system has also attracted the attention of photography enthusiasts, adding a strong aesthetic dimension to the nighttime silhouette of Ortahisar Castle.

The project, planned as part of efforts to spread tourism in Cappadocia across all four seasons and throughout the day, was completed in December 2025. Following its completion, the Cappadocia Area President and the Ortahisar mayor inspected the illuminated sites and shared their assessments.

During the inspections, officials underlined that the lighting systems were installed without intervening in the rock formations and with full respect for the area’s natural and historical character.

Ortahisar Mayor Mustafa Ateş said the technology used was environmentally friendly. “Projections in daylight tones were preferred to preserve the biological balance. In this way, visitor safety has been improved, while Ortahisar Castle and the valleys have gained an aesthetically pleasing nighttime appearance,” he said.

After similar projects carried out earlier in Uçhisar, the opening of the Balkan and Kolastra valleys and Ortahisar Castle to nighttime tourism has further increased the appeal of walking routes and historical sites across Cappadocia. With the new system, visitors are expected to enjoy more comfortable nighttime walks, while tourism activity in the region is anticipated to rise significantly.

It was also noted that the electricity used for the lighting in Balkanderesi Valley, Kolastra Valley and Ortahisar Castle will be supplied from solar energy systems owned by the Ortahisar Municipality.