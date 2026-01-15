US sets tariff on certain chips as part of Nvidia-China deal

US sets tariff on certain chips as part of Nvidia-China deal

NEW YORK
US sets tariff on certain chips as part of Nvidia-China deal

President Donald Trump has signed an order imposing tariffs on imports of certain semiconductors, a necessary step in the White House's decision to allow Nvidia to sell advanced AI chips to China.

The 25 percent tariff, effective yesterday, applies to chips that are "transshipped through the United States to other foreign countries," White House staff secretary Will Scharf said at an event.

This covers technology like the Nvidia H200 chip and AMD's MI325X, a government fact sheet added.

Trump said last month that he reached an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping to allow U.S. chip giant Nvidia to export the H200s into China, with the U.S. government getting a 25-percent cut of sales.

The deal was confirmed by the U.S. Commerce Department on Jan. 13.

The change will permit Nvidia to sell its powerful H200 chip to Chinese buyers if certain conditions are met -- including proof of "sufficient" US supply -- while sales of its most advanced processors would still be blocked.

"China wants them, and other people want them, and we're going to be making 25 percent on the sale of those chips," Trump said at an event on Jan. 14.

However, uncertainty has grown over how much demand there will be from Chinese companies, as Beijing has reportedly been encouraging tech companies to use homegrown chips.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s prominent zoo closes after 33 years of operation

Türkiye’s prominent zoo closes after 33 years of operation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s prominent zoo closes after 33 years of operation

    Türkiye’s prominent zoo closes after 33 years of operation

  2. 2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey

    2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey

  3. High Seas Treaty enters into force with Türkiye among parties

    High Seas Treaty enters into force with Türkiye among parties

  4. Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye surpasses 370,000 in 2025

    Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye surpasses 370,000 in 2025

  5. Finance Minister Şimşek concludes London investor meetings

    Finance Minister Şimşek concludes London investor meetings
Recommended
2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey

2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey
Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye surpasses 370,000 in 2025

Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye surpasses 370,000 in 2025
Finance Minister Şimşek concludes London investor meetings

Finance Minister Şimşek concludes London investor meetings
Sakarya Gas Field output to double in 2026: Energy minister

Sakarya Gas Field output to double in 2026: Energy minister
Venezuelan interim leader vows oil sector reform

Venezuelan interim leader vows oil sector reform
IMF chief visits Ukraine as Kiev awaits funding

IMF chief visits Ukraine as Kiev awaits funding
Taiwans premier praises ‘hard-won trade agreement with US

Taiwan's premier praises ‘hard-won' trade agreement with US
WORLD Yemen prime minister quits, replaced by foreign minister

Yemen prime minister quits, replaced by foreign minister

The prime minister of Yemen has been replaced by his foreign minister after the premier submitted the government's resignation, the country's Saudi-backed presidential body said.
ECONOMY 2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey

2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey

Türkiye’s Central Bank reported in its latest Survey of Market Participants that year-end consumer inflation expectations for 2026 stand at 23.23 percent.  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿