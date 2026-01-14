Artistic journey of gourd fiddle

ESKİŞEHİR
An artist recognized as a Cultural Heritage Bearer, Emre Gündüz, has spent over 20 years in his workshop in Eskişehir crafting musical instruments, dedicating the last 15 years to the gourd fiddle, also known as “kabak kemane.” Today, his instruments are played by children as young as 7 at the Presidential Choir in Ankara.

Having learned the craft through the traditional master-apprentice relationship, Gündüz has modernized the centuries-old instrument while remaining faithful to its roots. Using entirely natural materials, he produces professional gourd fiddles, each with a distinctive tone shaped by the organic elements from which it is made.

Gündüz says the gourd fiddle dates back to the 7th century and has evolved over time. “I have been working with musical instruments for 20 years and making gourd fiddles for about 15,” he said. “I am also a Cultural Heritage Bearer under the Culture Ministry. This instrument is part of our deep-rooted cultural legacy and has been adapted to modern times. As the size of the gourd decreases, the neck is adjusted accordingly. My master, Galip Güvençoğlu, played a major role in standardizing and modernizing today’s gourd fiddles.”

Explaining the materials used, Gündüz noted that the body of the instrument is made from a dried bottle gourd, while the soundboard is fashioned from goat skin or heart membrane and the neck from maple wood. “The gourd is a natural material grown in soil, so it needs to be properly shaped,” he said. “We usually work with circumferences between 55 and 65 centimeters, though this can vary. Smaller gourds produce a brighter, sharper sound.”

Because every component is natural, no two instruments are the same. “We might make five instruments and none of them will sound alike,” Gündüz said. “That’s the beauty of working with natural materials. Each one has its own character, tone and soul.”

Committed to keeping the instrument alive, Gündüz also focuses on education. He supplies gourd fiddles to schools and music programs and produces specially designed instruments for children. “A Presidential Choir has been established in Ankara, where children aged 7 to 8 are taught the gourd fiddle and they use my instruments,” he said. “I make them specifically for that purpose.”

Prices for his instruments start at around 15,000 Turkish liras and vary depending on the materials used. Entirely handmade, each instrument is carefully finished. “If I don’t like an instrument, I won’t offer it to anyone,” Gündüz said. “I make every single one with excitement. I always write a note to the musician: ‘May my instrument find beautiful sounds in your hands.’”

