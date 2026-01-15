Çukurova Delta hosts rich birdlife even in winter

ADANA

Lagoons in the Çukurova Delta, a key intersection of global bird migration routes, continue to provide feeding and breeding habitats for numerous bird species during the winter months.

The delta, an important stopover for migratory birds traveling between the northern and southern hemispheres, also hosts many resident species year-round. Lagoons within the Karataş district — Akyatan, Tuzla and Ağyatan — as well as the Yumurtalık Lagoon in the Yumurtalık district, allow birds to replenish energy reserves and reproduce.

These biodiversity-rich wetlands are home to a wide variety of species, including flamingos, pelicans, cranes, marsh harriers, hawks, starlings, buzzards, kingfishers, francolins, spoonbills, terns, cattle egrets, great egrets, grey herons and ruddy shelducks.

Professor Fatma Çevik of Çukurova University’s Faculty of Fisheries, Department of Basic Sciences, told state-run Anadolu Agency that the Çukurova Delta is one of the most important junctions along bird migration routes.

Noting that Akyatan is Türkiye’s largest lagoon, Çevik said the region is fortunate in terms of water resources. “The Seyhan and Ceyhan rivers, along with our lagoon systems — Ağyatan, Tuzla, Akyatan and Yumurtalık — are extremely important for the ecosystem,” she said.

Çevik noted that birds use these lagoons for breeding, feeding and wintering. “These wetlands are vital for biodiversity. A high level of bird diversity indicates a healthy ecosystem. Biodiversity is essential for our future, and the healthier these areas are, the richer the biodiversity will be,” she said, stressing the need for careful protection of lagoon ecosystems.

Çevik also underlined that lagoons are critical not only for birds but also for fish, reptiles and endemic plant species. Warning that pollution poses a growing threat, she said increasing levels of hazardous pollutants would gradually reduce bird diversity.

“The drying of these areas and rising pollution will unfortunately lead to a decline in bird biodiversity over time,” she said. “We must ensure the continuity of lagoon and aquatic ecosystems. Lagoon productivity is deteriorating day by day. Environmental awareness must increase, good agricultural practices should be adopted and these ecosystems must be preserved for future generations.”