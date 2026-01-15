NASA reports record heat but omits reference to climate change

WASHINGTON
Don't say the c-word.

Global temperatures soared in 2025, but a NASA statement published on Jan. 14 alongside its latest benchmark annual report makes no reference to climate change, in line with President Donald Trump's push to deny the reality of planetary heating as a result of human activities.

That marks a sharp break from last year's communications, issued under the administration of Democrat Joe Biden, which stated plainly: "This global warming has been caused by human activities" and has led to intensifying "heat waves, wildfires, intense rainfall and coastal flooding."

Last year's materials also featured lengthy quotes from the then-NASA chief and a senior scientist and included graphics and a video. By contrast, this year's release only runs through a few key facts and figures, and totals six paragraphs.

"The press release and publicly available data provide the official agency analysis," the U.S. space agency said in response to a request for comment about the shift in tone.

According to NASA, Earth's global surface temperature in 2025 was slightly warmer than in 2023, albeit within a margin of error, making it effectively tied as the second-hottest year on record after 2024.

Other global agencies, including the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service and the United States' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which use different methodologies and modeling, say 2025 ranked as the third-hottest.

"The U.S. government is now, like Russia and Saudi Arabia, a petrostate under Trump and Republican rule," University of Pennsylvania climatologist Michael Mann told AFP.

"It is therefore entirely unsurprising that NASA administrators are attempting to bury findings of its own agency that conflict with its climate denial agenda."

Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist at Berkeley Earth, added: "I'm just happy they were allowed to put out a press release."

 

The prime minister of Yemen has been replaced by his foreign minister after the premier submitted the government's resignation, the country's Saudi-backed presidential body said.
Türkiye's Central Bank reported in its latest Survey of Market Participants that year-end consumer inflation expectations for 2026 stand at 23.23 percent.  
Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

