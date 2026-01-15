ISS crew splashes down on Earth after medical evacuation

ISS crew splashes down on Earth after medical evacuation

LOS ANGELES
ISS crew splashes down on Earth after medical evacuation

Four International Space Station (ISS) crew members splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, video footage from NASA showed, after a medical issue prompted their mission to be cut short.

American astronauts Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov and Japan's Kimiya Yui landed off the coast of San Diego about 12:41 a.m., marking the first-ever medical evacuation from the ISS.

The U.S. space agency has declined to disclose which crew member has the health problem or give details about the issue, but it has stressed the return is not an emergency situation.

The affected crewmember "was and continues to be in stable condition," NASA official Rob Navias said on Jan. 14.

The Crew-11 quartet arrived at the ISS in early August and had been scheduled to stay onboard the space station until they were rotated out in mid-February with the arrival of the next crew.

James Polk, NASA's chief health and medical officer, said "lingering risk" and a "lingering question as to what that diagnosis is" led to the decision to bring back the crew earlier than originally scheduled.

American astronaut Chris Williams and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev, who arrived at the station in November aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, remained on the ISS.

The Russian Roscosmos space agency operates alongside NASA on the outpost, and the two agencies take turns transporting a citizen of the other country to and from the orbiter, one of the few areas of bilateral cooperation that still endure between the United States and Russia.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye’s prominent zoo closes after 33 years of operation

Türkiye’s prominent zoo closes after 33 years of operation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye’s prominent zoo closes after 33 years of operation

    Türkiye’s prominent zoo closes after 33 years of operation

  2. 2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey

    2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey

  3. High Seas Treaty enters into force with Türkiye among parties

    High Seas Treaty enters into force with Türkiye among parties

  4. Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye surpasses 370,000 in 2025

    Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye surpasses 370,000 in 2025

  5. Finance Minister Şimşek concludes London investor meetings

    Finance Minister Şimşek concludes London investor meetings
Recommended
Yemen prime minister quits, replaced by foreign minister

Yemen prime minister quits, replaced by foreign minister
Venezuelas Machado says she presented Trump with Nobel medal

Venezuela's Machado says she 'presented' Trump with Nobel medal
US says Iran halts executions as Gulf allies pull Trump back from strike

US says Iran halts executions as Gulf allies pull Trump back from strike
Trump announces board of peace formed for Gaza

Trump announces 'board of peace' formed for Gaza
Turkish, German defense ministers hold talks in Berlin

Turkish, German defense ministers hold talks in Berlin
Syrian army opens humanitarian corridor in eastern Aleppo

Syrian army opens humanitarian corridor in eastern Aleppo
WORLD Yemen prime minister quits, replaced by foreign minister

Yemen prime minister quits, replaced by foreign minister

The prime minister of Yemen has been replaced by his foreign minister after the premier submitted the government's resignation, the country's Saudi-backed presidential body said.
ECONOMY 2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey

2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey

Türkiye’s Central Bank reported in its latest Survey of Market Participants that year-end consumer inflation expectations for 2026 stand at 23.23 percent.  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿