Türkiye says opposes military operation against Iran

Serkan Demirtaş - ISTANBUL

Türkiye has reiterated its opposition to a military operation on Iran following escalation between Washington and Tehran while urging the latter to engage in diplomacy to resolve its regional problems, as well as its authentic internal matters.

The message was conveyed by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at a comprehensive year-end press conference in Istanbul on Jan. 15, with the participation of Turkish and foreign journalists.

“We are against a military operation against Iran, but Iran has to resolve its internal authentic problems,” Fidan said at the press conference, underlining that Türkiye is closely following developments in the neighboring country as they have reflections in the region and beyond.

Türkiye is in a sincere dialogue with Iran as its priority is securing stability and peace in the region, the minister said, stressing “Iran’s resolving its problems with prominent actor and refraining from scenarios that would further expand instability to the region is to our benefit.”

The only way to maintain stability in the region is dialogue and diplomacy and Türkiye will encourage all the relevant parties to engage to this end, Fidan said, adding this can either be directly between Iran and the U.S. or through mediators.

Fidan recalled that Iran’s economic difficulties mostly stem from international sanctions due to problems over its nuclear agenda and called on Tehran to speedily resolve the issue, so that it no longer faces these kinds of social and economic problems, referring to ongoing mass protests in the country.

He predicted that internal problems in Iran will soon be resolved without causing a major difficulty to the region.

SDF unwilling to comply with agreement

Fidan also made explicit remarks on Syria, particularly on the ongoing dispute between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) over the implementation of the March 10, 2025 deal that stipulates the latter’s integration with the Syrian army.

“If they [SDF] want to demonstrate a goodwill gesture based on diplomacy, they should adopt a dialogue-based trouble-shooting model,” he said, urging the group to stop trying to gain more time or look for opportunities from potential regional crisis.

“We want stability in Syria and prosperity for Syrian Kurds,” Fidan said, underlining that the new leadership in Damascus has always been pledging that all the citizens of Syria will be equal and benefit from the concept of constitutional citizenship.

Türkiye’s main priority is ending this problem peacefully and is in close cooperation with the U.S., the minister said, also appreciating the role of the latter in its bilateral engagement with both the SDF and Damascus administrations.

Türkiye to lead Black Sea security in post-war era

On a question about negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, Fidan explained that Türkiye actively participated in the efforts for a breakthrough and will be part of security guarantees in the post-war era.

Informing that post-war security arrangements were discussed at a meeting in Paris early this year, Fidan informed that Türkiye would take the command of a naval force to be missioned in the Black Sea along with some voluntary countries.

“This responsibility was given to us under current planning. We will assume it with other willing countries,” he stated.

Turkish-Greek high-level meeting to be held

When asked about bilateral ties with Athens, Fidan recalled that he had a phone conversation with his Greek counterpart Yorgo Gerapetritis very recently.

He informed that Türkiye and Greece agreed to hold high-level cooperation council meeting very soon in Ankara under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Türkiye and Greece should aim to resolve all existing problems, particularly those stemming from the Aegean Sea, the minister said, stressing that the political climate in Greece hinders Greek leaders from taking bold steps in doing so.

An Anti-Türkiye stance and rhetoric among Greek politicians is the main drive of the politics in Greece, he recalled, stressing, “I am not saying this to put the blame on Greece. But it is a reality.”

Fidan said thanks to confidence building measures, there are less incidents in the Aegean, and the two countries’ pilots do not engage in dog fighting.

Regional security platforms needed

On a question about press reports on a potential alliance between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the Turkish top diplomat underlined the need for the establishment of regional security platforms in which all regional powers will create a trust-based relationship.

“If we can do so, 80 percent of the problems would be resolved,” he said.

On a trilateral mechanism with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Fidan said, “At present, there are discussions and talks underway, but no agreement has yet been signed.”