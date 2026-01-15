Sümela Monastery welcomes over 514,000 visitors in 2025

TRABZON

The world-famous Sümela Monastery, one of Türkiye’s leading tourism destinations, welcomed 514,596 visitors in 2025, according to official figures.

Carved into steep cliffs at an altitude of around 300 meters in the Altındere Valley of Mount Karadağ in Trabzon’s Maçka district, the historic monastery offers visitors a unique blend of nature, history and culture throughout the year.

Listed on UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List, Sümela Monastery consistently ranks among the top stops on the Trabzon route for culture and nature tourism enthusiasts. Visitors reaching the Altındere Valley travel part of the way by minibus and then walk along forest-lined paths, enjoying seasonal views of the surrounding landscape.

Beyond its historical appeal, the site also offers alternative tourism experiences such as nature walks, mountain biking and photo safaris. The Church of St. Barbara, also known as Aya Varvara, located near the monastery, adds further value to the region’s cultural and historical tourism.

Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Tamer Erdoğan said Sümela Monastery is among the country’s most important tourism destinations.

Noting that the monastery underwent an extensive restoration process in recent years, Erdoğan said interest surged following the completion of the works. “The number of visitors has increased exponentially every year,” he said.

Erdoğan stated that the 514,596 visitors recorded in 2025 marked the highest figure since the monastery reopened to the public, representing a 16 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Emphasizing that the figures are encouraging, Erdoğan said efforts have begun to secure Sümela Monastery’s inclusion on UNESCO’s permanent World Heritage List. “We will initiate a coordinated process involving the ministry, the governor’s office and the municipality. Once the monastery is inscribed on the permanent list, we expect visitor numbers to rise even further,” he added.