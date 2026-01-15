Scorpions to meet fans in Istanbul

Renowned German rock band Scorpions will reunite with fans in Istanbul in the 60th year of their career.

The band will perform at Beşiktaş Tüpraş Stadium on June 24 as part of their “Coming Home – 60 Years of Scorpions” tour, organized by BKM.

The tour brings together key milestones from the band’s six-decade journey, their unforgettable hit songs and the stage energy that has defied the years.

Formed in Germany in 1965, Scorpions are widely regarded as Europe’s most successful rock band, with album sales surpassing 100 million worldwide.

The group has received numerous prestigious international awards, including the World Music Award, the Echo Award and a place on the Hollywood RockWalk of Fame. Their songs “Wind of Change,” “Still Loving You,” “Rock You Like a Hurricane” and “No One Like You” rank among the most iconic global rock hits.

Scorpions has previously performed in Türkiye several times, including concerts in Istanbul and İzmir in the 1990s and 2010s. The band last took the stage in Istanbul in 2016, building a long-standing connection with Turkish rock fans.

 

