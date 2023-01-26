Walmart lifts wages at US stores again

Walmart lifts wages at US stores again

NEW YORK
Walmart lifts wages at US stores again

Walmart announced on Jan. 24 it will again raise pay for hourly staff, an indication of persistent tightness in the labor market for front-line employees despite layoffs in the tech sector.

The retail giant, the biggest private employer in the United States, is boosting the pay range at U.S. stores to between $14 and $19 an hour from the prior $12 to $18 an hour.

That lifts Walmart’s minimum wage to $14 an hour, well above the $7.25 federal minimum wage, but below California and some other states and jurisdictions that have set the level at $15 or greater.

Rival chains such as Amazon and Target also currently have a $15 minimum wage.

Walmart said its latest hike lifts its national wage average to more than $17.50 an hour beginning March 2.

The company also announced other perks for employees, including new job-training opportunities and an expansion in a program that helps supply chain workers obtain a commercial driver’s license.

The retailer’s announcement is a sign that the job market remains tight for hourly staff, even as tech giants such as Google parent Alphabet and Facebook parent Meta announce significant job cuts.

Walmart has undertaken a series of wage hikes during the pandemic, including in September 2021 when the starting wage was boosted to $12 to $17 an hour.

U.S. unemployment dipped to 3.5 percent in December as employers added a surprisingly robust 223,000 jobs, according to government data.

US, Economy,

WORLD Spain: 1 dead in church machete attacks, terror link probed

Spain: 1 dead in church machete attacks, terror link probed
LATEST NEWS

  1. Spain: 1 dead in church machete attacks, terror link probed

    Spain: 1 dead in church machete attacks, terror link probed

  2. Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban

    Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban

  3. Zelensky urges speedy delivery of Western tanks

    Zelensky urges speedy delivery of Western tanks

  4. 'Countries aiming to join NATO need to abide by alliance's spirit'

    'Countries aiming to join NATO need to abide by alliance's spirit'

  5. US sues Google over dominance of online ad market

    US sues Google over dominance of online ad market
Recommended
Asia travel hotspots quiet as Chinese tourists stay away

Asia travel hotspots quiet as Chinese tourists stay away
Gov’t expects gradual decrease in inflation rate

Gov’t expects gradual decrease in inflation rate
Vehicle registrations increased 10 percent last year

Vehicle registrations increased 10 percent last year
US sues Google over dominance of online ad market

US sues Google over dominance of online ad market
Comprehensive tax amnesty announced

Comprehensive tax amnesty announced
Interest rates need to rise at ‘steady pace’: ECB chief

Interest rates need to rise at ‘steady pace’: ECB chief
WORLD Spain: 1 dead in church machete attacks, terror link probed

Spain: 1 dead in church machete attacks, terror link probed

A machete-wielding man killed a sexton and injured a priest at two Catholic churches in the city of Algeciras on Wednesday before being arrested, Spain’s interior ministry said. Authorities are investigating the attacks as a possible act of terrorism.

ECONOMY US sues Google over dominance of online ad market

US sues Google over dominance of online ad market

The U.S. Justice Department sued Google on Jan. 24 for its dominance of the online advertising market, launching a fresh legal battle against the California-based tech giant.

SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.