Visitors return to Afghan national museum

  • December 24 2021 07:00:00

Visitors return to Afghan national museum

KABUL
Visitors return to Afghan national museum

Afghanistan’s national museum is once again welcoming visitors and exhibiting pre-Islamic artifacts with the Taliban’s blessing, a stark contrast to when the hardliners ransacked and shuttered the facility during their last stint in power.

A trickle of citizens made their way around the sprawling exhibit rooms in Kabul, marveling at treasures ranging from painted Stone Age pottery to ancient coins and religious items.

The museum reopened in late November with permission from the Taliban’s new ministry of information and culture, around three months after the Islamists retook power and ended their two-decade insurgency.

Some artifacts on open display are fundamentally at odds with the Taliban’s radical ideology, including pottery collections featuring images of animals and humans.

During their first 1996-2001 rule, Taliban fighters destroyed items including statues at the museum, while tens of thousands of items were looted and never recovered.

In that period, the Islamists also blew up 1,500-year-old giant statues of the Buddha in the central Bamiyan valley. But Taliban fighters now guard the museum and its treasures from potential attack by Islamic State insurgents.

According to chief curator Ainuddin Sadaqat, there has been no attempt to restrict what is on display. Only “15 to 20 percent of exhibits are of Islamic heritage,” the 35-year-old told AFP. “We also have visitors from the Taliban,” who sometimes come to tour the museum in large numbers, Sadaqat said.

The museum also boasts a collection of 18th- and 19th-century jewelry.

Visitor numbers are well below the hundreds who used to visit daily under the previous regime, a time when numbers were swollen by coachloads of children.

“For the moment, the cultural policy of the Taliban towards artefacts does seem very positive and realistic,” said Philippe Marquis, who formerly headed the French archaeological delegation in Afghanistan.

Future policy “will probably depend on the reaction of the international community” to Taliban pleas to restore suspended aid, he added, with the risk that withholding such assistance will result in backsliding in culture and other policy areas.

afghan, Art,

TURKEY Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority

Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority
MOST POPULAR

  1. Pandemic to be out of Turkey’s agenda: Health minister

    Pandemic to be out of Turkey’s agenda: Health minister

  2. Passport of arrested US citizen unveiled

    Passport of arrested US citizen unveiled

  3. CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation

    CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation

  4. Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures

    Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures

  5. Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to gear up for 2023 polls

    Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to gear up for 2023 polls
Recommended
Books, photo, coin found in time capsule

Books, photo, coin found in time capsule
Treasures found in ancient shipwrecks

Treasures found in ancient shipwrecks
Honorary Oscars gala postponed

Honorary Oscars gala postponed
Building on tradition: Iraqi labourer preserves calligraphic art

Building on tradition: Iraqi labourer preserves calligraphic art
Anatolian origin coins returned to Turkey

Anatolian origin coins returned to Turkey
Illegal excavations unearth Roman villa

Illegal excavations unearth Roman villa
WORLD Trump asks Supreme Court to block release to Capitol riot probe

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release to Capitol riot probe

Former U.S. president Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Dec. 23 to block the release of White House records to a congressional committee investigating the January 6 assault on the Capitol by his supporters.
ECONOMY Government pushes for decrease in prices

Government pushes for decrease in prices

The government will closely watch the markets to ensure that a recent drop in the foreign currency exchange rates are reflected in prices, Turkey’s trade minister has said.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.