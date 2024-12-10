Venezuela eyes strengthening cooperation in tourism industry

IZMIR
Venezuelan Tourism Minister Leticia Gomez has invited Turkish companies to invest in her country, saying that Türkiye has significant “experience and expertise in tourism.”

Gomez attended the 18th edition of the Tourism Trade International Expo and Congress in the Turkish western province of İzmir, where she met with investors and representatives of companies.

They are seeking to develop their tourism industry and to lure more tourists to Venezuela, she told state-run Anadolu Agency.

“Türkiye is the third largest tourist destination in the world… We would like to benefit from Türkiye's experience in tourism,” Gomez said, stressing the good relationship between the two countries.

Stating that Venezuela is misrepresented, Gomez said they are working to strengthen relations with other countries by participating in tourism fairs and events.

Venezuela has a big potential in tourism, according to Gomez.

She said that her government recently established the International Investment Agency. “We are assisting future investors at every stage. We aim to lure investments in our tourism sector.”

She also said that agreements were signed with the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB).

“With those agreements, we are hoping to increase package tours [from Türkiye] to our country…The number of weekly flights from Türkiye to Venezuela will rise to 13, with the visa exemption offering an opportunity,” Gomez added.

