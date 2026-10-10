Van’s Tariria presents dynamic ‘What Haunts Us’ art showcase

VAN

Uniting 25 artists from across the creative spectrum, the exhibition explores a wide array of disciplines.

Art enthusiasts in eastern Türkiye are in for an evocative showcase this season as the Tariria Culture, Arts and Gastronomy Center in Van hosts “What Haunts Us,” a dynamic group exhibition curated by Uğurcan Kaçmaz, from Oct. 10 to Nov. 17.



Bringing together 25 artists from different disciplines, the exhibition explores how thoughts, images, desires and values can gradually shape people’s lives, identities and perceptions of the world.



People do not develop their views of the world entirely on their own. Language, symbols, relationships and desires all influence how they see themselves and their surroundings, often long before they become aware of these influences. The way people see the world is shaped by ideas and experiences that came before them, while their desires and understanding of life are also influenced by others.



Ideas, images, beliefs and ideals often begin as ways of understanding the world. Over time, however, they can take on a life of their own, influencing how people think, what they desire and how they see themselves. In trying to make sense of the world, people can eventually find themselves shaped by the very ideas they have created. “What Haunts Us” explores this relationship through contemporary art.



In the exhibition, haunting is not limited to the idea of a ghost returning from the past. It also refers to the invisible forces that continue to influence people from within, shaping their behavior, desires and relationships with the world. Family legacies, social rules, ideals, identities and shared values can gradually gain power over individuals. When people internalize these influences, they may begin to uphold the same rules and structures that shape and limit their lives.



This idea forms the basis of the exhibition’s curatorial approach. Rather than arranging the works around a single, predetermined story, the exhibition brings together 25 artists whose practices span different disciplines.



Each work maintains its own character, background and perspective while entering into dialogue with the others. Instead of imposing a single interpretation, the exhibition highlights the connections, contrasts, tensions and unexpected relationships that emerge between the works.



“What Haunts Us” focuses on the relationship between the ideas, images and social structures that shape people and the ways they respond to them. Rather than offering a single answer, the exhibition invites visitors to consider how these influences affect their lives and how different perspectives can come together.