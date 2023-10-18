Van’s fairy chimneys attract tourists in fall

VAN

Fairy chimneys created by the erosion of the rocks erupted by the volcanic Yiğit Mountain in Van and known as the "Cappadocia of the East," captivate a large number of tourists, particularly during the summer and fall seasons.

A group of nature enthusiasts from the Van Valley Nature Sports Club, who visited the region often referred to as "Vanadocia," didn't miss the opportunity to explore the fairy chimneys and capture the unforgettable scenery in photographs.

"Yavuzlar village's fairy chimneys in Vanadocia offer a magnificent view. We toured these fairy chimneys and explored the castle. We also witnessed the carved rock rooms within the tunnels," club head Ömer Demez said.

Demez stressed the need to preserve the fairy chimneys in this eastern city, which has been a home to many civilizations for centuries, to ensure they are not destroyed and can be passed on to future generations.

Menduh Acar, who participated in the event, expressed, "This place is extraordinary. Everyone should come and see it. It should be protected as it is currently being damaged and defaced. It has a high potential for visitors, boasting a natural beauty that rivals Ürgüp and Cappadocia."