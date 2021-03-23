Uzbek-Turkish joint military drill kicks off

  • March 23 2021 09:11:19

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
A Turkish Armed Forces joint military exercise with Uzbek troops started on March 22 in the southern Uzbek city of Tirmiz.

According to an Uzbek Defense Ministry statement, an opening ceremony was held for drills with the presence of special force units of both countries’ military officials.

During the exercises, soldiers of the two countries will take part in a variety of drills, including crossing a 15-kilometer special tactic corridor, special shooting, close combat, and survival in harsh conditions.

In addition to the special tactics training, the participating soldiers will also hold joint sports events.

Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler will arrive in Uzbekistan on Tuesday and follow the joint exercises on March 25. The joint drills, held in line with the countries’ military cooperation plan, will continue through March 27.

