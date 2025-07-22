US Treasury chief says no reason for Fed chair to step down now

US Treasury chief says no reason for Fed chair to step down now

WASHINGTON
US Treasury chief says no reason for Fed chair to step down now

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday that he did not see a reason for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to resign immediately, a day after calling for a review of the Fed.

Bessent's comments in a Fox Business interview come as Powell faces growing pressure from Donald Trump's administration to slash interest rates, with the president recently targeting the central bank chief over the Fed's $2.5 billion renovation project as well.

"There's nothing that tells me that he should step down right now," Bessent said, referring to Powell.

But he noted that Powell's term as Fed chair ends in May 2026, and that Powell should see out his full term if he wants to.

But if the Fed chief wanted to leave early, he should as well, Bessent added.

Late Monday, Bessent called for the Fed to conduct an "exhaustive internal review of its non-monetary policy operations," accusing the central bank of "significant mission creep" in a social media post.

The US central bank has held interest rates steady this year as it monitors the effects of Trump's sweeping tariffs since returning to the White House -- drawing ire from the president.

Fed officials expect to have a better understanding of how the levies impact the US economy in the summer months, and are approaching further rate cuts cautiously.

The Fed holds its next policy meeting at the end of this month.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

    Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

  2. Auto supply industry exports products to 202 countries

    Auto supply industry exports products to 202 countries

  3. ECB holds interest rates steady after streak of cuts

    ECB holds interest rates steady after streak of cuts

  4. Ministry to propose bill as Türkiye discusses minor justice system

    Ministry to propose bill as Türkiye discusses minor justice system

  5. Int’l media sounds alarm as starvation grips Gaza

    Int’l media sounds alarm as starvation grips Gaza
Recommended
Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets
Auto supply industry exports products to 202 countries

Auto supply industry exports products to 202 countries
ECB holds interest rates steady after streak of cuts

ECB holds interest rates steady after streak of cuts
Central Bank cuts policy rate by 300 bps to 43 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 300 bps to 43 percent
T-shirts, sneakers and late-night carts dominate online shopping

T-shirts, sneakers and late-night carts dominate online shopping
Yandex Türkiye rolls out AI travel and finance tools

Yandex Türkiye rolls out AI travel and finance tools
South Koreas economy grows in second quarter on exports surge

South Korea's economy grows in second quarter on exports surge
WORLD Int’l media sounds alarm as starvation grips Gaza

Int’l media sounds alarm as starvation grips Gaza

Four leading news organizations on July 24 said that their journalists in Gaza are facing the threat of starvation, as the number of hunger-related deaths has increased to 113 in the war-torn Palestinian territory.
ECONOMY Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

Türkiye’s textile and apparel industry is facing one of its most severe employment challenges in recent years, driven by a sharp decline in global demand and a wave of factory closures.  
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿