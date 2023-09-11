US takes on Google in landmark antitrust trial

US takes on Google in landmark antitrust trial

WASHINGTON
US takes on Google in landmark antitrust trial

Google faces its biggest ever legal challenge in a Washington court tomorrow, as it fends off accusations from the U.S. government that it acted unlawfully to build its overwhelming dominance of online search.

Over ten weeks of testimony involving more than 100 witnesses, Google will try to persuade a federal judge that the landmark case brought by the Department of Justice is without merit.

The trial is the biggest U.S. antitrust case against a big tech company since the same department took on Microsoft more than two decades ago over the dominance of its Windows operating system.

"Technology has progressed a lot in 20 years so what results from this case will have a strong bearing on how tech platforms operate in the future," said John Lopatka, from Penn State's School of Law.

The Google case centers on the government's contention that it illegally forged its domination of online search by entering into exclusive contracts with device makers, mobile operators and other companies that left rivals no chance to compete.

Through these payments of billions of dollars every year to Apple, Samsung or carriers like T-Mobile or AT&T, Google secured its search engine default status on phones and web browsers and allegedly guaranteed its success to the detriment of competitors.

"Two decades ago, Google became the darling of Silicon Valley as a scrappy start-up with an innovative way to search the emerging internet," the Justice Department said in its lawsuit. "That Google is long gone."

The biggest alleged victims in the case are rival search engines that have yet to scratch out a meaningful market share against Google, like Microsoft's Bing and DuckDuckGo.

Google remains the world's preeminent search engine, capturing 90 percent of the market in the United States and across the globe, much of which comes through mobile usage on iPhones and phones running on Google-owned Android.

In its defense the company contends that its success is due to the unbeatable quality of its search engine that has been judged a cut above the rest since its launch in 1998 by founders Sergei Brin and Larry Page.

"In sum, people don't use Google because they have to - they use it because they want to," said Kent Walker, Google president of global affairs in a blog post.

The trial will be presided over and decided by Judge Amit P. Mehta, whose ruling would come many months after the roughly three months of hearings.

The stakes for Google are enormous if Mehta upholds any or all of the U.S. government's arguments.

Remedial action could involve a break up of Google's far flung business or an order to revamp the way it operates.

The company has faced major legal action in Europe, where it was fined more than 8.2 billion euros ($8.8 billion) for various antitrust violations, although those decisions are under appeal.

Whatever Mehta ends up deciding, the U.S. case will almost certainly be appealed by either side, potentially dragging the case on for years.

US, Economy,

TÜRKIYE Some 20 mln students return to school after summer break

Some 20 mln students return to school after summer break
LATEST NEWS

  1. Some 20 mln students return to school after summer break

    Some 20 mln students return to school after summer break

  2. Aftershock rattles Morocco as rescuers seek survivors from earthquake

    Aftershock rattles Morocco as rescuers seek survivors from earthquake

  3. US, Vietnam warn against 'threat or use of force' in South China Sea

    US, Vietnam warn against 'threat or use of force' in South China Sea

  4. Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts after nearly two months of quiet

    Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts after nearly two months of quiet

  5. Investors pouring money into IPOs in Borsa Istanbul

    Investors pouring money into IPOs in Borsa Istanbul
Recommended
Minister confident of meeting $56 bln tourism revenue target

Minister confident of meeting $56 bln tourism revenue target
New economic program aims to boost home supply

New economic program aims to boost home supply
Investors pouring money into IPOs in Borsa Istanbul

Investors pouring money into IPOs in Borsa Istanbul
FMCG online sales continue to rise: Report

FMCG online sales continue to rise: Report
Egypt’s annual inflation hits a new record

Egypt’s annual inflation hits a new record
China emerges from deflation as prices rebound

China emerges from deflation as prices rebound
WORLD Aftershock rattles Morocco as rescuers seek survivors from earthquake

Aftershock rattles Morocco as rescuers seek survivors from earthquake

An aftershock rattled Moroccans on Sunday as they mourned victims of the nation’s strongest earthquake in more than a century and sought to rescue survivors while soldiers and aid workers raced to reach ruined mountain villages. The disaster killed more than 2,100 people — a number that is expected to rise.

ECONOMY Investors pouring money into IPOs in Borsa Istanbul

Investors pouring money into IPOs in Borsa Istanbul

Turkish investors have been pouring money into the initial public offerings (IPO) in Borsa Istanbul this year, while the number of investors in the country’s stock exchange has increased by 2.5 million in the first eight months.

SPORTS Flick convinced right man for Germany job

Flick 'convinced' right man for Germany job 

Hansi Flick said he remained "convinced" he was the right man to lead Germany to Euro 2024, despite a 4-1 humiliation by Japan in a friendly in Wolfsburg on Sept. 9.