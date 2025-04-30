US Senate confirms Tom Barrack as ambassador to Türkiye

The U.S. Senate on April 30 confirmed Tom Barrack as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Türkiye, approving the nomination in a 60-36 vote.

Barrack, a longtime friend of Trump and prominent businessman, will assume the post in Ankara at a time of evolving ties between the two countries.

During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee earlier this month, Barrack underscored Türkiye's strategic importance as a U.S. ally and Ankara’s role as a NATO member.

“Sitting at the most strategic crossroads of Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Türkiye's NATO contributions are numerous,” he told lawmakers.

He pointed to Türkiye's military capabilities, saying it maintains one of NATO's largest militaries and naval fleets and has been a "valued" partner in the fight against the ISIL terrorist group.

Barrack, who said he has visited Türkiye numerous times, outlined several areas of Turkish regional influence, including its support for embattled Ukraine through drone supplies and mediation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On economic ties, Barrack expressed confidence in reaching the $100 billion trade target set by presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Trump, stating the two countries "can easily reach" this goal.

Barrack, 78, was born and raised in Southern California. He holds degrees from the University of Southern California and the University of San Diego School of Law.

Known for his close ties to Trump, he chaired his 2017 inaugural committee and was a key advisor to his 2016 campaign. In 2022, Barrack was acquitted of charges that he operated as an unregistered foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates during the Trump administration and of providing false statements to the FBI.

He will succeed former Ambassador Jeff Flake, who served from January 2022 to September 2024. The position had remained vacant since Flake’s departure.

