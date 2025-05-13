US, Saudi Arabia sign strategic economic partnership document

RIYADH
U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed on Tuesday a strategic economic partnership document between the two countries.

The two leaders also inked a series of bilateral agreements covering various fields, including energy and defense, on the sidelines of a Saudi U.S. summit in the presence of Trump and bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh.

The two sides signed additional agreements in the fields of energy and defense, most notably a letter of intent between the Saudi and U.S. defense ministries regarding the development and modernization of the Saudi Armed Forces through future defense capabilities, the Saudi Al Ekhbariya channel reported.

They also signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of mining and mineral resources and a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the energy sector.

Additionally, a letter of intent was signed to enhance joint cooperation and develop requirements related to ammunition, training, support services, maintenance, and modernization of systems and spare parts for land and air systems of the Ministry of National Guard.

The White House said the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have signed the "largest defense sales agreement in history" worth nearly $142 billion, providing Saudi Arabia with state-of-the-art warfighting equipment and services from over a dozen U.S. defense firms.”

Trump arrived in Riyadh early Tuesday, marking his first overseas trip since he took office in January. His itinerary also includes visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

 

