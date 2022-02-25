US returns artifacts worth $20 million to Greece

  • February 25 2022 07:00:00

US returns artifacts worth $20 million to Greece

NEW YORK
US returns artifacts worth $20 million to Greece

Dozens of looted antiquities seized from billionaire hedge fund founder Michael Steinhardt after a years long investigation have been returned to the people of Greece, prosecutors in New York announced on Feb. 23.

The artifacts included a sculpture of a young man from about 560 B.C., known as a kouros, that is worth $14 million, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

The district attorney’s office has accused Steinhardt of relying on a “sprawling underworld of antiquities traffickers, crime bosses, money launderers and tomb raiders” to build his collection.

The handover of the ancient objects to Greece occurred after the district attorney’s office announced a deal in December under which Steinhardt was to surrender $70 million worth of artifacts acquired illegally from Greece and other countries including Egypt, Israel, Syria and Turkey.

Under the agreement, Steinhardt will not face criminal charges but is subject to an unprecedented lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities. Steinhardt is a co-founder of Birthright Israel and a philanthropist who is chair of the Steinhardt Foundation for Jewish Life.

A total of 55 artifacts worth a collective $20 million are being repatriated to Greece, prosecutors said, 47 of them from Steinhardt’s collection and eight from another ongoing investigation.

“While this collection of exquisite ancient artifacts is valued at 20 million dollars, each piece is an irreplaceable display of Greece’s enduring strength, history, and cultural heritage,” Bragg said in a news release. “I am honored to return these 55 magnificent cultural treasures to the people of Greece, our largest such transfer of antiquities to this nation.”

Greek Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni thanked the district attorney’s office and added, “The illegal trafficking of our country’s cultural treasures is a serious trauma that hurts all Greeks all over the world.”

According to prosecutors, Steinhardt purchased the kouros statue from dealer Robert Hecht in November 2000 for $2.3 million. Hecht, who died in Paris in 2012, had long been accused of trafficking in illegally acquired artifacts.

Other items from Steinhardt’s collection included a gold brooch from 600 B.C. valued at $1.3 million and a larnax, a small box for human remains, that dates from 1400 to 1200 B.C. and is valued at $1 million, prosecutors said.

The pieces will all be flown to Greece, where they will be handed over to different regional museums depending on where they were looted from, a spokesperson for the district attorney said.

US,

TURKEY Erdoğan, Macron discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Erdoğan, Macron discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey calls on Russia to stop ‘unlawful operation’

    Turkey calls on Russia to stop ‘unlawful operation’

  2. Ukraine asks Turkey to close Black Sea straits to Russian vessels: Envoy

    Ukraine asks Turkey to close Black Sea straits to Russian vessels: Envoy

  3. Glass terrace in Istanbul stuns visitors

    Glass terrace in Istanbul stuns visitors

  4. Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

    Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

  5. Russia’s Putin launches invasion of Ukraine, dozens killed

    Russia’s Putin launches invasion of Ukraine, dozens killed
Recommended
Michelangelo’s three ’pietas’ united in historic first

Michelangelo’s three ’pietas’ united in historic first
9,000-year-old ritual complex found in Jordan desert

9,000-year-old ritual complex found in Jordan desert
The last of The Sequential program draws on notions of indebtedness and asset borrowed from economics and looks at the reverberations of these terms in the artist’s own life story

The last of The Sequential program draws on notions of indebtedness and asset borrowed from economics and looks at the reverberations of these terms in the artist’s own life story
Tunisia withdraws ’Death on the Nile’ over Israeli actress

Tunisia withdraws ’Death on the Nile’ over Israeli actress
Slain cinematographer’s husband angry Baldwin deflects blame

Slain cinematographer’s husband angry Baldwin deflects blame
’Superbly preserved’ pterosaur fossil unearthed in Scotland

’Superbly preserved’ pterosaur fossil unearthed in Scotland
WORLD Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital on Feb. 25 after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.
ECONOMY Licensed power generation up 5.7 percent in December 2021

Licensed power generation up 5.7 percent in December 2021

Turkey’s electricity production increased by 5.7 percent in December 2021 on an annual basis, according to the latest data announced by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) on Feb. 24. 
SPORTS Mental health vital to success of athletes: Expert

Mental health vital to success of athletes: Expert

In order for athletes to stay in good mental health, training should be given to help them overcome anxiety, improve concentration, build confidence and even manage anger, a Turkish expert has said, amid an ongoing debate that some of the athletes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games had to deal with high expectations that led to overwhelming pressure.