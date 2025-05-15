US approves possible sale of missiles to Türkiye

WASHINGTON

The U.S. State Department approved the potential sale of missiles and related elements to Türkiye, the Pentagon has said.

The estimated cost is $304.1 million, it added in a written statement late on May 14.

It includes AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) for an estimated cost of $225 million and AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles for an estimated cost of $79.1 million.

"This proposed sale will provide Türkiye with a critical air defense capability to assist in defending its homeland and U.S. personnel stationed there," the Pentagon said.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corporation, located in Arizona, it added.

The air-to-air missiles will be usable in various aerial missions, primarily on F-16s.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification, notifying Congress of this possible sale on May 14.

Arms sales approvals sent to Congress are subject to a 15-day objection period. If no objections are raised by Congress during this period, the sale is finalized.