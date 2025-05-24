US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria

US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria

ANKARA
US Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack to serve as special envoy to Syria

U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Thomas Barrack (L) shakes hands with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan within an informal meeting of The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) foreign ministers in Antalya, on May 15, 2025.

U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack on Friday announced he has assumed the role of special envoy to Syria, as the Donald Trump administration continues to work on lifting sanctions on Damascus.

"As President Trump’s representative in Türkiye, I am proud to assume the role of the U.S. Special Envoy for Syria and support Secretary Rubio in the realization of the President’s vision," Barrack said in a statement.

"The cessation of sanctions against Syria will preserve the integrity of our primary objective — the enduring defeat of ISIS — and will give the people of Syria a chance for a better future," Barrack said. "In this way, we, together with regional partners including Turkiye and the Gulf, are enabling the Syrian government to restore peace, security, and the hope of prosperity."

“In the words of the President,” he added, “we will work together, and we will succeed together.”

Last week, Trump announced at an investment forum in Saudi Arabia that he would lift the “brutal and crippling” sanctions on Syria at the request of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A day later, Trump held a historic meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh — the first between U.S. and Syrian leaders in 25 years.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that Washington supports efforts to help the new Syrian government succeed, warning that failure could lead to further war and regional instability.

“We want to help that government succeed because the alternative is full-scale civil war and chaos, which would, of course, destabilize the entire region,” Rubio told a Senate committee.

US issues immediate sanctions relief for Syria

The U.S. issued a general license providing immediate sanctions relief for Syria, the Treasury Department said Friday.

"As President Trump promised, the Treasury Department and the State Department are implementing authorizations to encourage new investment into Syria.

"Syria must also continue to work towards becoming a stable country that is at peace, and today’s actions will hopefully put the country on a path to a bright, prosperous, and stable future," Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said in a statement.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Vegetable and fruit production forecast to decline in 2025

Vegetable and fruit production forecast to decline in 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Central Bank hikes two reserve requirement ratios

    Central Bank hikes two reserve requirement ratios

  2. Vegetable and fruit production forecast to decline in 2025

    Vegetable and fruit production forecast to decline in 2025

  3. After brief X outage, Musk says he is refocusing on businesses

    After brief X outage, Musk says he is refocusing on businesses

  4. Top Indonesian, Chinese officials discuss expanding trade

    Top Indonesian, Chinese officials discuss expanding trade

  5. In India's congested cities, delivery apps cash in

    In India's congested cities, delivery apps cash in
Recommended
Top security board warns against Israel’s regional expansionism

Top security board warns against Israel’s regional expansionism
No trade with Israel since May last year, says ministry

No trade with Israel since May last year, says ministry
Türkiye, US say committed to jointly working for Syria’s future

Türkiye, US say committed to jointly working for Syria’s future
Erdoğan to attend Turkic states summit in Hungary

Erdoğan to attend Turkic states summit in Hungary
Türkiye rejects Greek remarks on ‘Pontic’ claims as delusional

Türkiye rejects Greek remarks on ‘Pontic’ claims as 'delusional'
Turkish ambassador to Malta passes away at 50

Turkish ambassador to Malta passes away at 50
WORLD Rescuers say 9 children of Gaza doctor couple killed in Israeli strike

Rescuers say 9 children of Gaza doctor couple killed in Israeli strike

Gaza's civil defense agency said Saturday that an Israeli strike in the southern city of Khan Yunis killed nine children of a pair of married doctors, with the Israeli army saying it was reviewing the reports.

ECONOMY Vegetable and fruit production forecast to decline in 2025

Vegetable and fruit production forecast to decline in 2025

Crop production is expected to decline in 2025 compared to the previous year, according to the estimates the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) unveiled.

SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿