UNESCO fears harm to Ukraine’s heritage sites

  • March 05 2022 07:00:00

UNESCO fears harm to Ukraine’s heritage sites

AMSTERDAM
UNESCO fears harm to Ukraine’s heritage sites

UNESCO warned of damage to Ukraine’s cultural heritage, as international cultural institutions stepped up their condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The agency has sounded the alarm about the damage to Ukraine’s cultural patrimony in announcing it was working to assess the invaded country’s educational and cultural institutions and its U.N.-designated heritage sites.

“We must safeguard this cultural heritage, as a testimony of the past but also as a vector of peace for the future,” said UNESCO’s director-general, Audrey Azoulay.

Ukraine is home to seven UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the famous St. Sophia Cathedral and related monastic buildings in the capital Kyiv.

Other sites on the U.N. list are located in Lviv, Odesa and Kharkiv. All four cities have been subjected to artillery attacks and air bombardment by the invading Russian forces.

In a statement, Azoulay said the agency is coordinating efforts with Ukrainian authorities to mark as quickly as possible key historic monuments and sites across Ukraine with an internationally recognized sign for the protection of cultural heritage in the event of armed conflict.

Meanwhile, a Dutch museum said it has cut its close links to the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg.

The Hermitage Amsterdam said it has long distanced itself from politics in Russia under President Vladimir Putin as it built close ties with the Hermitage, giving the Amsterdam museum “access to one of the world’s most famous art collections, which we could draw from” for exhibitions.

“Russia’s recent attack on Ukraine makes keeping this distance no longer tenable,” the Dutch museum said in a statement.

In another move to culturally isolate Moscow, the Swedish Academy that hands out the coveted Nobel Prize in Literature broke a long-standing practice not to make political statements and condemned the invasion.

The academy noted that its history and mission are deeply rooted in the traditions of freedom of expression, belief and inquiry.

Kiev, saint sophia,

ARTS & LIFE Lady Gaga, Chris Rock among Oscars presenters

Lady Gaga, Chris Rock among Oscars presenters
MOST POPULAR

  1. Severe weather warnings issued for 63 provinces

    Severe weather warnings issued for 63 provinces

  2. Turkish police officers to learn ‘Survivor English’ for World Cup

    Turkish police officers to learn ‘Survivor English’ for World Cup

  3. Russian FM confirms his visit to Antalya next week: Çavuşoğlu

    Russian FM confirms his visit to Antalya next week: Çavuşoğlu

  4. Local tourism industry closely watching Ukraine war

    Local tourism industry closely watching Ukraine war

  5. 64 pct chance of Istanbul quake to hit before 2030: Expert

    64 pct chance of Istanbul quake to hit before 2030: Expert
Recommended
Lady Gaga, Chris Rock among Oscars presenters

Lady Gaga, Chris Rock among Oscars presenters
Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric

Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric
Courtney Love settles Kurt Cobain guitar murder plot lawsuit

Courtney Love settles Kurt Cobain guitar murder plot lawsuit
Priority sales for Istanbul Music Fest begin

Priority sales for Istanbul Music Fest begin
Kardashian divorce from Ye finalized by LA judge

Kardashian divorce from Ye finalized by LA judge
Manson sues Woods over abuse allegations

Manson sues Woods over abuse allegations
WORLD Melinda French Gates criticizes ex-husband Bill for Epstein meetings

Melinda French Gates criticizes ex-husband Bill for Epstein meetings

Melinda French Gates on March 3 criticized her ex-husband Bill Gates for having met multiple times with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of child sex crimes who committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial.
ECONOMY Sony, Honda plan joint electric vehicle company

Sony, Honda plan joint electric vehicle company

Sony is teaming up with automaker Honda to start a new company that will develop and sell electric vehicles, as the Japanese tech and electronics giant leaps into the rapidly growing sector.
SPORTS Trabzonspor out to prove trophy credentials

Trabzonspor out to prove trophy credentials

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor travels to Fenerbahçe for a Week 28 game on March 6, with both sides aiming for a victory for the bragging rights.