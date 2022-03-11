Unemployment rate at 11.4 pct in January

ANKARA

The unemployment rate was 11.4 percent in January without any change compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) yesterday.

“The number of unemployed persons aged 15 years old and over increased by 21,000 to 3.85 million persons in January 2022 compared to the previous month,” it said.

The jobless rate was 10.3 percent for men and 13.6 percent for women, it added.

The number of employed persons decreased by 43,000 to 29.91 million persons in January on a monthly basis.

The employment rate was 46.5 percent with 0.2 percentage point decrease - at 63.8 percent for men and 29.7 percent for women.

The number of persons in the labor force was 33.77 million. The labor force participation rate was 52.6 percent - at 71.1 percent for men and 34.4 percent for women.

The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 21.6 percent without any change compared to the previous month. This rate was 18.4 percent for men and 27.6 percent for women.

In January, the rate of composite measure of labor underutilization, which consists of time-related underemployment, potential labour force and unemployment, was 22.9 percent with a 0.1 percentage point increase compared to the previous month.

Seasonally and calendar adjusted average weekly actual working hours was 45.3 in January.