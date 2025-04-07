UK government unveils support for auto sector to go green

UK government unveils support for auto sector to go green

LONDON
UK government unveils support for auto sector to go green

The U.K. government has unveiled plans to give carmakers more flexibility in transitioning to electric vehicles in a bid to boost the sector in the face of "global economic headwinds."

The global auto sector has been hit hard by Washington's sweeping new tariffs, which impose a 25 percent levy on vehicles imported into the United States.

In an immediate sign of the fallout, U.K. luxury car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover said it would "pause" shipments to the U.S. in April as it addressed "the new trading terms".

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was prepared to directly intervene to support affected sectors, and later unveiled plans to help the auto industry.

These included confirmation that all petrol and diesel car sales will be outlawed by 2030, with hybrids to be sold until 2035 and small manufacturers exempt.

The government has already announced 2.3 billion pounds ($3 billion) to boost the production of electric vehicles, and on April 6 said that it would ease rules on how manufacturers can achieve the 2030 target.

Under the new plans, carmakers can fall below the annual target for producing electric vehicles manufactured until 2026, if they make up for that shortfall before 2030.

Support for the U.K. car industry, which employs 152,000 people and adds £19 billion annually to the economy, "will be kept under review as the impact of new tariffs become clear", added the government.

UK, EV,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK lawyers to file complaint against 10 citizens over Gaza duty: Report

UK lawyers to file complaint against 10 citizens over Gaza duty: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK lawyers to file complaint against 10 citizens over Gaza duty: Report

    UK lawyers to file complaint against 10 citizens over Gaza duty: Report

  2. Syrian president to visit Türkiye, UAE next week

    Syrian president to visit Türkiye, UAE next week

  3. Second US child dies of measles, almost 650 ill

    Second US child dies of measles, almost 650 ill

  4. Aid cuts threaten battle against maternal mortality: UN

    Aid cuts threaten battle against maternal mortality: UN

  5. Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

    Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks
Recommended
Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks
Antalya Airport’s new terminals to open this week

Antalya Airport’s new terminals to open this week
Share of wind and solar in installed capacity hits 30 percent

Share of wind and solar in installed capacity hits 30 percent
Fast aging population in agriculture threatens food security

Fast aging population in agriculture threatens food security
Recent volatility won’t have lasting impact on economy: Şimşek

Recent volatility won’t have lasting impact on economy: Şimşek
Bangladesh grants Musk license for Starlink rollout

Bangladesh grants Musk license for Starlink rollout
Chevron ordered to pay $745 million for pollution

Chevron ordered to pay $745 million for pollution
WORLD UK lawyers to file complaint against 10 citizens over Gaza duty: Report

UK lawyers to file complaint against 10 citizens over Gaza duty: Report

Ten British citizens who served in the Israel Defense Forces are facing allegations of war crimes in the Gaza Strip, according to a report by The Guardian on April 7.

ECONOMY Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has traveled to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to attend a major investment event and hold talks.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿