Türksat, China Satcom sign satellite technology deal

ANTALYA

Türksat and China Satcom have signed an agreement at the International Astronautical Congress in Antalya to jointly develop and commercialize satellite technologies, expanding a partnership that began with capacity sharing.

The two satellite operators plan to develop drone communications systems, satellite-based internet of things technologies and smart border security systems.

The projects include hardware that would allow equipment used in energy, agriculture and logistics to be monitored and managed via satellite in remote areas without mobile networks.

Satellite monitoring systems would also provide real-time data transmission where terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable.

Türksat Deputy General Manager for Satellite Services Selman Demirel and China Satcom CEO Ma Haiquan signed the protocol at the Turkish company’s stand at the 77th edition of the congress.

Turkish and Chinese engineers will work together through each stage of development, from assessing market needs and building prototypes to testing, validation and commercialization.

The agreement builds on cooperation launched in 2025, when the companies began their capacity-sharing partnership.

Decisions reached at World Space Business Week in Paris expanded that cooperation into hardware and software development.

A joint steering committee with equal representation from both companies will oversee research and product development.

Progress will be reviewed every three months.