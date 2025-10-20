Türkiye’s third ‘musical road’ introduced in Black Sea city

TRABZON

Türkiye has opened its third “musical road” in the Black Sea province of Trabzon, offering drivers an experience that combines engineering and melody.

With the project, drivers who maintain a steady speed will hear the Ottoman military march “Ceddin Deden” as they pass through the section on the city’s Maçka highway.

Explaining how the system works, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said vibrations and sounds generated by vehicle tires on specially designed road markings create the melody — but only when the driver travels at a constant speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

According to the minister, the system requires smooth, well-paved and straight road surfaces for the best sound quality.

He noted that such projects are best implemented on routes with low traffic volumes to prevent wear and maintain sound clarity.

Türkiye’s first musical road was built along a road in the capital Ankara’s Nallıhan district, followed by another section located on the Ankara – Eskişehir road.

Both of those play Mozart’s “Turkish March.”