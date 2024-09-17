Türkiye's services exports total $56.5 billion in 2023

Türkiye's services exports total $56.5 billion in 2023

ANKARA
Türkiyes services exports total $56.5 billion in 2023

Türkiye's services exports totaled $56.5 billion last year, up 19.2 percent from $47.4 billion in 2022, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Sept. 17.

Meanwhile, service imports amounted to $41.4 billion, up 15.3 percent from $35.8 billion in 2022, TÜİK said.

Consequently, the services trade posted a surplus of $15.1 billion last year, up from a surplus of $11.5 billion in 2022.

The share of transport in total services exports, which was 74.2 percent percent in 2022, fell to 68.9 percent in 2023. Exports in transport totaled $38.93 billion in 2023.

The "other business services" ranked second with a share of 9.8 percent, or $5.5 billion, in 2023, followed by the telecommunication, computer and information services with a share of 7.5 percent, or $4.25 billion.

The share of insurance and pension services was 4.9 percent or $2.75 billion, while financial services’ share was 1.1 percent or $620 million.

In 2023, 29.3 percent of total exports were performed with Germany, the U.S. and the U.K.

Germany took the first place for services exports with $6.98 billion with a share of 12.4 percent, the U.S. followed with 10.1 percent and the U.K. ranked third with 6.8 percent.

Services exports to the European Union in 2023 were $21.86 billion, while exports to other European countries were $8.6 billion.

Imports from the European Union amounted to $18.7 billion and from other European countries stood at $4.9 billion in 2023.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

LATEST NEWS

  1. Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

    Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

  2. Erdoğan renews call for new constitution

    Erdoğan renews call for new constitution

  3. Greece seeks EU aid to bolster border security

    Greece seeks EU aid to bolster border security

  4. Turkish autopsy confirms long-distance shot killed activist

    Turkish autopsy confirms long-distance shot killed activist

  5. Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank

    Türkiye leads as top drone supplier: US think tank
Recommended
China sanctions nine US defense firms

China sanctions nine US defense firms
EU court scraps 1.5-bln euro fine against Google

EU court scraps 1.5-bln euro fine against Google
Boeing not taking strike talks seriously, union says

Boeing not taking strike talks seriously, union says
Microsoft-BlackRock team to raise $100 bln for AI data centers

Microsoft-BlackRock team to raise $100 bln for AI data centers
Tupperware Brands files for bankruptcy

Tupperware Brands files for bankruptcy
UK to shut last coal-fired power plant

UK to shut last coal-fired power plant
Türk Telekom posts strong results in Q2

Türk Telekom posts strong results in Q2
WORLD Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

Walkie-talkies explode in Lebanon in new wave of attacks

A second wave of device explosions killed three people and wounded more than 100 in Hezbollah strongholds of Lebanon on Wednesday, officials said, stoking fears of an all-out war in the region.

ECONOMY China sanctions nine US defense firms

China sanctions nine US defense firms

China imposed sanctions on nine U.S. defense firms on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said, describing the measures as retaliation for Washington's approval of military equipment sales to Taiwan this week.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿