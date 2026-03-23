Türkiye’s intel chief meets Hamas team

ANKARA

Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın on March 22 met with the representatives of Hamas to discuss the implementation of the Gaza peace deal amid continued Israeli attacks on civilians, security sources have said.

Kalın and members of Hamas’ political bureau discussed ongoing Israeli attacks and violations in Palestine in a meeting held in Istanbul, they informed.

Emphasis was placed on unity in confronting Israel’s occupation and destabilization policies, particularly in Jerusalem, aimed at igniting the entire region, the sources said. They underscored that no fait accompli would be allowed.

The meeting also addressed a detailed evaluation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the sources added.

They said that priority was given to halting attacks and allowing the entry of humanitarian aid, while also emphasizing the expectation that Israel must immediately fulfill its obligations from the first phase.

The meeting also addressed possible measures against the recent increase in illegal Israeli settler violence and settlement activities in the West Bank, as well as the repression of Palestinians by Israeli security forces.

The visiting delegation also expressed its gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the country’s efforts to date in achieving peace in Gaza. Türkiye will continue to intensify its efforts to achieve lasting peace in Gaza, the sources added.