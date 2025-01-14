Türkiye’s flower exports hit $141 mln in 2024

Türkiye’s flower exports hit $141 mln in 2024

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s flower exports hit $141 mln in 2024

Türkiye's flower and ornamental plant exports blossomed to $141 million in 2024, reaching 80 countries worldwide, with the Netherlands and the U.K. emerging as the top buyers, according to a sector official.

The country, boasting over 3,500 plant species, has cultivated a diverse export portfolio. From vibrant cut flowers to lush indoor and outdoor plants, flower bulbs, seedlings, saplings and mosses, Türkiye's greenhouse and highland offerings are in high demand.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, İsmail Yılmaz, chairman of the Turkish Ornamental Plants and Products Exporters' Association, said that the sector's green thumb extends across 6,000 hectares nationwide. Of this, 1,200 hectares are dedicated to cut flower production, while 300 to 400 hectares nurture outdoor plants.

"Carnations are our crown jewel, thriving on 700 hectares," Yilmaz said, highlighting Antalya's role as the country's carnation export powerhouse.

The industry's growth isn't just measured in hectares. It's a significant job creator, directly employing over 60,000 people. When considering the entire supply chain, this number blooms to an impressive 300,000 workers.

Compared to 2023, flower exports from Türkiye saw a 2 percent increase.

"The Netherlands remains our primary market, with the U.K. following closely in flower sales," Yılmaz explained.

While European nations like Germany, Romania and Bulgaria continue to be key buyers of Turkish flowers, the country's reach extends beyond the continent.

"We're seeing growing demand for outdoor products in Turkic nations and Gulf countries," Yılmaz added, pointing to an expanding market.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

    Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

  2. Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions

    Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions

  3. Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

    Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

  4. Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

    Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

  5. World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM

    World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM
Recommended
Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion
Budget ran 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras deficit last year

Budget ran 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras deficit last year
Construction production index increases nearly 11 percent

Construction production index increases nearly 11 percent
Tight policy stance bolsters public finance: Central Bank

Tight policy stance bolsters public finance: Central Bank
Türkiye aims for $10 billion in trade volume with Syria

Türkiye aims for $10 billion in trade volume with Syria
Bangladeshs Yunus demands return of stolen billions

Bangladesh's Yunus demands return of stolen billions
Beijing is seeking to jump-start its large, wavering economy

Beijing is seeking to jump-start its large, wavering economy
WORLD Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to a deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages being held in Gaza following separate meetings with Qatar's prime minister, a source briefed on the talks told AFP.

ECONOMY Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Türkiye’s export credit bank, Turkish Eximbank, provided financing of $7.8 billion in 2024, including $3.6 billion in sustainability-related supranational funds, the bank’s CEO Ali Güney told state-run Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿