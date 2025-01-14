Türkiye’s flower exports hit $141 mln in 2024

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's flower and ornamental plant exports blossomed to $141 million in 2024, reaching 80 countries worldwide, with the Netherlands and the U.K. emerging as the top buyers, according to a sector official.

The country, boasting over 3,500 plant species, has cultivated a diverse export portfolio. From vibrant cut flowers to lush indoor and outdoor plants, flower bulbs, seedlings, saplings and mosses, Türkiye's greenhouse and highland offerings are in high demand.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, İsmail Yılmaz, chairman of the Turkish Ornamental Plants and Products Exporters' Association, said that the sector's green thumb extends across 6,000 hectares nationwide. Of this, 1,200 hectares are dedicated to cut flower production, while 300 to 400 hectares nurture outdoor plants.

"Carnations are our crown jewel, thriving on 700 hectares," Yilmaz said, highlighting Antalya's role as the country's carnation export powerhouse.

The industry's growth isn't just measured in hectares. It's a significant job creator, directly employing over 60,000 people. When considering the entire supply chain, this number blooms to an impressive 300,000 workers.

Compared to 2023, flower exports from Türkiye saw a 2 percent increase.

"The Netherlands remains our primary market, with the U.K. following closely in flower sales," Yılmaz explained.

While European nations like Germany, Romania and Bulgaria continue to be key buyers of Turkish flowers, the country's reach extends beyond the continent.

"We're seeing growing demand for outdoor products in Turkic nations and Gulf countries," Yılmaz added, pointing to an expanding market.