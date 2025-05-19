Türkiye, US set to hold Syria talks in Washington

ANKARA
Türkiye and the United States are scheduled to hold a working group meeting on Syria in Washington on May 20, as part of ongoing efforts to align their priorities and enhance cooperation in the war-torn country, diplomatic sources have told the media.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz and his U.S. counterpart, Christopher Landau, according to sources from Türkiye's Foreign Ministry.

Discussions are expected to center on the two countries’ respective policies on Syria, particularly focusing on establishing security and stability in the region. The fight against ISIL and other terror groups is expected to top the agenda.

Turkish officials are anticipated to highlight Ankara’s support for the Syrian administration in combating ISIL and its broader regional efforts in this regard. Cooperation on camps in northeastern Syria will also be evaluated, while Washington representatives are expected to brief their Turkish counterparts on the consolidation process of U.S. military units in Syria.

The talks come amid shifting dynamics in U.S.-Syria relations, including President Donald Trump's recent engagement with Syrian leadership and announcement on plans to lift sanctions on Syria. The working group is also expected to address a potential roadmap and timeline for lifting those sanctions.

Yılmaz is set to stress the importance Ankara places on multi-faceted coordination with Washington in political, economic and security fields.

Turkish officials are also expected to reiterate their demand for the removal of all terrorist elements from Syria while emphasizing the need to preserve the country’s territorial integrity and unity.

Ankara has long opposed Washington’s support for YPG, which it considers to be the Syrian offshoot of PKK, a designated terror group by both Türkiye and the U.S.

