Türkiye, US hold defense talks in Ankara

ANKARA
Turkish and American officials hold a meeting of the Türkiye-U.S. High Level Defense Group in the capital Ankara, the Defense Ministry announced on April 29.

“The parties discussed opportunities to deepen various aspects of defense and defense industry cooperation with the aim of advancing the sincere dialogue between the two countries, as recently expressed at the highest level,” the ministry said in a written statement.

The meeting was held on April 28 in Ankara with the participation of delegations headed by Major General İlkay Altındağ from the Turkish Defense Ministry and U.S. Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Katherine Thompson.

The meeting on April 28 also addressed regional and international security matters, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership, it added.

The next meeting is scheduled to be held in the U.S. next year, the statement added.

