Türkiye, US continue talks over F-35 issue

Türkiye, US continue talks over F-35 issue

ANKARA
Türkiye, US continue talks over F-35 issue

The delegations of the Turkish Defense Ministry and the U.S. Department of Defense held the second round of F-35 fighter jets consultations in Washington on Jan. 19, Türkiye’s Defense Ministry has informed.

“The delegations agreed upon the continuation of the consultations. The following meeting is scheduled to take place in Ankara in spring 2023,” said the statement.

A dialogue process was initiated between Ankara and Washington to find a solution to problems that rose over Türkiye’s exclusion from the F-35 fighter jet program, and the first meeting was held in 2021.

Türkiye was ousted from the F-35 program in 2019 due to its deployment of the S-400 air defense systems from Russia, and the fighter jets Türkiye paid for were not delivered.

The U.S. claimed that the Russian S-400 would compromise security on the F-35s, but Türkiye said these fears were baseless and has repeatedly proposed setting up a commission to clarify the issue.

Ankara says it paid $1.4 billion for five planes and asks the U.S. to reimburse the money after it was formally excluded from the program on Sept. 23, 2021. These talks are described to be technical and will be held with the participation of legal consultants, lawyers and experts.

Turkey, US, f35,

TÜRKIYE Greece violating treaties by arming Aegean islands: Erdoğan

Greece violating treaties by arming Aegean islands: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece violating treaties by arming Aegean islands: Erdoğan

    Greece violating treaties by arming Aegean islands: Erdoğan

  2. Opposition alliance to meet on Jan 26 for talks

    Opposition alliance to meet on Jan 26 for talks

  3. Türkiye slams The Economist over Erdoğan cover

    Türkiye slams The Economist over Erdoğan cover

  4. Parliament begins discussions on headscarf bill

    Parliament begins discussions on headscarf bill

  5. Turkish FM urges US to see real face of FETÖ amid investigations

    Turkish FM urges US to see real face of FETÖ amid investigations
Recommended
Greece violating treaties by arming Aegean islands: Erdoğan

Greece violating treaties by arming Aegean islands: Erdoğan
Turkish FM urges US to see real face of FETÖ amid investigations

Turkish FM urges US to see real face of FETÖ amid investigations
US thanks Türkiye for efforts on Ukrainian crisis

US thanks Türkiye for efforts on Ukrainian crisis
US proposed working together with Türkiye on Syria: Çavuşoğlu

US proposed working together with Türkiye on Syria: Çavuşoğlu
Sweden’s refusal of probe over Erdoğan effigy “absurd”: Çavuşoğlu

Sweden’s refusal of probe over Erdoğan effigy “absurd”: Çavuşoğlu
Türkiye, Italy to cooperate on human smuggling

Türkiye, Italy to cooperate on human smuggling
WORLD Race on to replace Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Race on to replace Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation sparked a push on Friday for New Zealand to choose its first Maori prime minister, as a small pack of candidates emerged for the top job.

ECONOMY Turkish startups draw $1.8 billion

Turkish startups draw $1.8 billion

Turkish technology startups drew a total investment of $1.8 billion in 2022 despite a 35 percent decrease in global startup investments, increasing expectations for 2023.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün fails to avoid Rockets loss in career match

Alperen Şengün fails to avoid Rockets loss in career match

Turkish center Alperen Şengün had the best performance of his young career against the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday, posting a career-best 33 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and four blocks for the Houston Rockets, but failed to prevent a 140-132 loss.