Türkiye transfers KFOR helm to Italy after first command

PRISTINA

Türkiye handed over the command of NATO's Kosovo Peacekeeping Force (KFOR) on Oct. 11 to Italy, a year after it assumed the role for the first time.

The handover ceremony, held at KFOR’s main headquarters in Kosovo’s capital Pristina, was attended by Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Metin Gürak and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

The event commenced with the national anthems of Türkiye and Italy, followed by the formal transfer of KFOR’s command from Turkish Major General Özkan Ulutaş to Italian Major General Enrico Barduani.

The Kosovo president underscored their commitment to continuing close cooperation with KFOR to maintain a calm, secure and peaceful environment in Kosovo.

Addressing Ulutaş in Turkish, Osmani expressed heartfelt gratitude for his professionalism and dedicated efforts during his tenure, stating, "Major General Ulutaş, I sincerely thank you for everything."

In his speech, Major General Ulutaş acknowledged the ongoing challenges and tensions in Kosovo but emphasized that with resolute and constructive approaches from all parties, all obstacles could be overcome.

"As a Turkish major general, I take pride in my nation's longstanding commitment to peacekeeping and regional stability, as well as its support for NATO’s mission in Kosovo," Ulutaş remarked.

Major General Barduani, the new commander of KFOR, reaffirmed his dedication to contributing towards the creation of a safe environment for all communities living in Kosovo.

KFOR, established in Kosovo on June 12, 1999, under a United Nations Security Council mandate, comprises approximately 4,500 international military personnel from 29 NATO and non-NATO countries, tasked with ensuring security and stability.

Turkish forces have been serving in Kosovo under KFOR since 1999, and Türkiye assumed command of the mission for the first time on Oct. 10, 2023, for a one-year term.